Did Nelly Korda make the cut at the Chevron Championship 2025?

World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda is attempting to defend her title in the 2025 Chevron Championship. She struggled through the first round, finishing with a five-over 77, but picked up the pace in the second round.

Korda is a 15-time LPGA Tour winner who won the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship and the 2024 Ford Championship. A two-time major championship winner, she claimed the title in the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship.

In Nelly Korda’s first round at Carlton Woods, the 26-year-old made six bogeys and one birdie and landed at T118, closer to the bottom of the leaderboard than the top. In her second round, she finished with a four-under 68, bringing her total to one-over.

Korda made the cutline of two-over and will advance to the third round of the tournament. She landed at T46, tied with Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, and 15 other players. Notably, Yan Liu still holds the lead with seven under.

Here’s a look at the top contenders in the Chevron Championship following the second round:

1: Yan Liu (-7)

T2: Lindy Duncan (-6)

T2: Sarah Schmelzel (-6)

T2: Mao Saigo (-6)

T2: Hyo Joo Kim (-6)

T6: Angel Yin (-5)

T6: Manon De Roey (-5)

T6: Hye-Jin Choi (-5)

T6: Haeran Ryu (-5)

T6: Weiwei Zhang (-5)

T11: Lexi Thompson (-4)

T11: Elizabeth Szokol (-4)

T11: Minjee Lee (-4)

T11: Ruoning Yin (-4)

T11: Somi Lee (-4)

T11: Ariya Jutanugarn (-4)

T11: Carlota Ciganda (-4)

T18: Chanettee Wannasaen (-3)

T18: Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3)

T18: Auston Kim (-3)

T18: Miranda Wang (-3)

T18: Pajaree Anannarukarn (-3)

T18: Georgia Hall (-3)

T18: In Gee Chun (-3)

What is the 2025 Chevron Championship prize money payout?

In 2024, the Chevron Championship had a prize purse of $7.9 million, and Nelly Korda went home with $1.2 million for her victory. In 2025, the stakes are even higher, with a record-breaking prize purse of $8 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2025 Chevron Championship prize money payout:

Winner: $1.2 million

2: $744,385

3: $539,998

4: $417,731

5: $336,227

6: $275,094

7: $230,264

8: $201,738

9: $181,360

10: $165,056

11: $152,826

12: $142,637

13: $133,671

14: $125,523

15: $118,185

16: $111,665

17: $105,963

18: $101,071

19: $96,998

20: $93,733

21: $90,478

22: $87,214

23: $83,958

24: $80,694

25: $77,843

26: $74,992

27: $72,133

28: $69,282

29: $66,431

30: $63,985

31: $61,539

32: $59,093

33: $56,647

34: $54,201

35: $52,168

36: $50,127

37: $48,094

38: $46,053

39: $44,012

40: $42,384

41: $40,756

42: $39,128

43: $37,492

44: $35,864

45: $34,641

46: $33,418

47: $32,195

48: $30,972

49: $29,749

50: $28,526

51: $27,716

52: $26,898

53: $26,080

54: $25,270

55: $24,452

56: $23,634

57: $22,824

58: $22,006

59: $21,196

60: $20,378

61: $19,973

62: $19,560

63: $19,155

64: $18,750

65: $18,337

66: $17,932

67: $17,527

68: $17,114

69: $16,709

70: $16,304

