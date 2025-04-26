Did Nelly Korda make the cut at the Chevron Championship 2025?

World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda is attempting to defend her title in the 2025 Chevron Championship. She struggled through the first round, finishing with a five-over 77, but picked up the pace in the second round.
Korda is a 15-time LPGA Tour winner who won the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship and the 2024 Ford Championship. A two-time major championship winner, she claimed the title in the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship.
In Nelly Korda’s first round at Carlton Woods, the 26-year-old made six bogeys and one birdie and landed at T118, closer to the bottom of the leaderboard than the top. In her second round, she finished with a four-under 68, bringing her total to one-over.
Korda made the cutline of two-over and will advance to the third round of the tournament. She landed at T46, tied with Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, and 15 other players. Notably, Yan Liu still holds the lead with seven under.
Here’s a look at the top contenders in the Chevron Championship following the second round:
- 1: Yan Liu (-7)
- T2: Lindy Duncan (-6)
- T2: Sarah Schmelzel (-6)
- T2: Mao Saigo (-6)
- T2: Hyo Joo Kim (-6)
- T6: Angel Yin (-5)
- T6: Manon De Roey (-5)
- T6: Hye-Jin Choi (-5)
- T6: Haeran Ryu (-5)
- T6: Weiwei Zhang (-5)
- T11: Lexi Thompson (-4)
- T11: Elizabeth Szokol (-4)
- T11: Minjee Lee (-4)
- T11: Ruoning Yin (-4)
- T11: Somi Lee (-4)
- T11: Ariya Jutanugarn (-4)
- T11: Carlota Ciganda (-4)
- T18: Chanettee Wannasaen (-3)
- T18: Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3)
- T18: Auston Kim (-3)
- T18: Miranda Wang (-3)
- T18: Pajaree Anannarukarn (-3)
- T18: Georgia Hall (-3)
- T18: In Gee Chun (-3)
What is the 2025 Chevron Championship prize money payout?
In 2024, the Chevron Championship had a prize purse of $7.9 million, and Nelly Korda went home with $1.2 million for her victory. In 2025, the stakes are even higher, with a record-breaking prize purse of $8 million.
Here’s a breakdown of the 2025 Chevron Championship prize money payout:
- Winner: $1.2 million
- 2: $744,385
- 3: $539,998
- 4: $417,731
- 5: $336,227
- 6: $275,094
- 7: $230,264
- 8: $201,738
- 9: $181,360
- 10: $165,056
- 11: $152,826
- 12: $142,637
- 13: $133,671
- 14: $125,523
- 15: $118,185
- 16: $111,665
- 17: $105,963
- 18: $101,071
- 19: $96,998
- 20: $93,733
- 21: $90,478
- 22: $87,214
- 23: $83,958
- 24: $80,694
- 25: $77,843
- 26: $74,992
- 27: $72,133
- 28: $69,282
- 29: $66,431
- 30: $63,985
- 31: $61,539
- 32: $59,093
- 33: $56,647
- 34: $54,201
- 35: $52,168
- 36: $50,127
- 37: $48,094
- 38: $46,053
- 39: $44,012
- 40: $42,384
- 41: $40,756
- 42: $39,128
- 43: $37,492
- 44: $35,864
- 45: $34,641
- 46: $33,418
- 47: $32,195
- 48: $30,972
- 49: $29,749
- 50: $28,526
- 51: $27,716
- 52: $26,898
- 53: $26,080
- 54: $25,270
- 55: $24,452
- 56: $23,634
- 57: $22,824
- 58: $22,006
- 59: $21,196
- 60: $20,378
- 61: $19,973
- 62: $19,560
- 63: $19,155
- 64: $18,750
- 65: $18,337
- 66: $17,932
- 67: $17,527
- 68: $17,114
- 69: $16,709
- 70: $16,304