What’s in Lydia Ko's bag at the Chevron Championship 2025?

Lydia Ko is one of the top golfers in the world right now. She has 23 LPGA Tour titles to her name and is a three-time Major champion.

Currently, she is competing in the first Major of the season - the Chevron Championship at the Woodlands in Texas. Ko is placed T50 in the ongoing Round 2 with a total score of 1-over.

The World no. 3 is a Titleist athlete and uses the brand's wedges and ball, according to reports. Her bag is a mix of the golf equipment giant, PING and Scotty Cameron. Her recent sponsorship deal with Boss Golf reflects in her apparel choices along with Footjoy. Her footwear is from her long sponsor, Ecco.

Here's taking a look at Lydia Ko's bag at the 2025 Chevron Championship (per Golf Monthly):

Driver : Ping G430 Max 10K, 9° loft with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 50 S shaft.

: Ping G430 Max 10K, 9° loft with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 50 S shaft. 3-wood : Ping G430 Max, 15° loft with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 S shaft.

: Ping G430 Max, 15° loft with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 S shaft. 4-wood : Ping G440 Max, 17° loft with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 S shaft.

: Ping G440 Max, 17° loft with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 S shaft. Hybrids : Ping G430, 19° and 22° with a Graphite Design Tour AD HY 65 S shaft.

: Ping G430, 19° and 22° with a Graphite Design Tour AD HY 65 S shaft. Irons : Ping i230 (5-7), Ping Blueprint (8, 9) with AeroTech SteelFiber fc 70 shafts.

: Ping i230 (5-7), Ping Blueprint (8, 9) with AeroTech SteelFiber fc 70 shafts. Wedges : Titleist Vokey Design SM10, 46°, 48°, 54° and 58° with SteelFiber fc 80 shafts.

: Titleist Vokey Design SM10, 46°, 48°, 54° and 58° with SteelFiber fc 80 shafts. Putter : Scotty Cameron P5 GSS Center Shaft Tour Prototype, Garsen QuadTour 15 grip.

: Scotty Cameron P5 GSS Center Shaft Tour Prototype, Garsen QuadTour 15 grip. Ball : Titleist Pro V1x.

: Titleist Pro V1x. Apparel & glove : Boss Golf, FootJoy.

: Boss Golf, FootJoy. Footwear: Ecco.

How has Lydia Ko performed in the 2025 Chevron Championship so far?

Lydia Ko at The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Two (Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday, April 24. Interestingly, the special milestone coincided with her opening round at the Chevron Championship.

She had sustained a right arm injury earlier in the week and powered through it in her first round at the Woodlands. Ko carded two birdies and three bogeys to finish Round 1 at 1-over 73. She spoke to Golf Digest about playing with an injury.

"I didn’t hit the ball very good but honestly I feel like I have to work my way around my shoulder just from the neck and sleeping wrong and having that neck problem this past weekend. That’s the power of Advil, it gets us through it. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who has a little bits of their body that’s not feeling 100 percent."

Her second round didn't see much improvement as she posted three birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey to close the day at even par. The projected cut line is expected to be the low 65 players and ties.

Ko will possibly make it past the cutline. If she does, she still has two more rounds to catch up to the leader, Haeran Ryu who has a total score of 7-under in the ongoing Round 2 at the time of writing.

