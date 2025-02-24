LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko shows off welcome gifts from her new $3.22B worth sponsor 

Lydia Ko signed a sponsorship deal with German golf apparel brand Boss Golf in January this year. And the $3.22B brand is treating the LPGA Hall of Famer with the finest goodies.

The World No. 3 took to her Instagram stories recently to share the amazing gifts she received from Boss. Her new sponsor sent over a beautiful bouquet, a small black satchel, black water bottles, etc. The latter two presents had the brand name sewn in and embossed on them.

Ko shared two snaps on her story thanking Boss. The first photo was a mirror selfie where the ace golfer could be seen holding a bouquet of white and pink flowers. She sported beige shorts and a green tank top with a white jacket tied around her waist.

Trending

Image via @lydsko

The second picture that Ko shared was a snap of a table laid with the goodies she received from Boss. A champagne bottle, two flutes, and an ice bucket were also placed on the table along with a card. That could have also been a present from her new sponsor. There was also a fruit plate and fork and knife placed neatly on a napkin-laden plate on the table as well.

Image via @lydsko

The Kiwi golfer had tagged Boss in both of her stories and had tagged Boss Golf in her first picture.

When Lydia Ko announced her new sponsorship deal with Boss

Lydia Ko (Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko took to her social media in January to announce her new sponsorship deal with Boss Golf. The brand falls under Boss, a split company from Hugo Boss.

Ko posted a picture of herself standing in front of a black background with the name 'Boss Golf' prominently visible on it. She sported the brand's golf apparel. The 27-year-old picked a white full-sleeved shirt and a white pleated skirt with a yellow gradient. Her shoes matched the gradient, and she paired them with white knee-length socks.

Ko wrote: "Excited to join the @iamtom.kr family and rock their gear this year"

Boss Golf joined her enviable list of partnerships. The LPGA star is currently associated with Titleist, Hilton Grand Vacations, Korean Air, Maui Jim, Grant Thornton, CME Group, ECCO Sko A/S, and Hana Financial Group.

Lydia Ko was the 19th highest-paid female athlete in 2024. She earned about $6.3M last year, out of which $3.3M came from cash prizes while $3M came from endorsements. According to the LPGA, her career earnings are $20.2M, and she has had 22 career wins.

While she is yet to taste success this year, she had a brilliant 2024 season. Ko won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and Kroger Queen City Championship. She also secured a Major Championship title at the AIG Women's Open.

