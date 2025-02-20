Lydia Ko's image features in Japan's apparel company promotional post

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko was recently featured in a promotional post by Boss Golf, a high-profile golf apparel brand. The Olympic gold medalist recently competed in the Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands, finishing at T48.

Ad

Lydia Ko is a New Zealand professional golfer and LPGA Hall of Famer who turned pro in 2013 and was No. 1 in the Women’s World Golf Rankings in 2015. The 27-year-old star has 22 LPGA Tour wins and eight Ladies European Tour wins. She has won three Major LPGA championships, including the Women’s British Open in 2024 and the Chevron Championship in 2016.

Ko recently appeared in an Instagram post by Boss Golf, where she sported attire from the golf apparel company while holding a golf club. In one of the photos shared, the 22-time LPGA Tour star wore a white shirt paired with a cream and yellow pleated golf skirt. In the second photo, Lydia Ko sported a red full-sleeve shirt and a white pleated golf skirt.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The LPGA Hall of Famer signed an apparel sponsorship contract with Boss Golf on January 6, 2025. The brand took to Instagram to share the news, saying:

“Golf legend Lydia Ko(28) signed an exclusive apparel sponsorship contract with BOSS GOLF on January 6th. We are very thrilled to announce her as a BOSS GOLF ambassador starting this year. #BeYourOwnBoss.”

Ad

Ko also shared the news on her Instagram page, saying:

“Excited to join the @iamtom.kr family and rock their gear this year ✌️💛”

Boss Golf is a subsidiary of the world-famous fashion brand, Hugo Boss, which split into two separate brands, Hugo and Boss. The Boss launched its golf collection, Boss Golf in 2023 and signed Jang Yubin as its first Korean golf ambassador. Ko is the second Korean golf ambassador to sign a contract with the brand.

Ad

Lydia Ko graces the cover of Vogue Korea

Lydia Ko was one of the female stars who appeared on Vogue Korea for its March issue, “Woman and Work Vogue Leaders.” The magazine spotlighted 22 women who are excelling in various disciplines, including sports, business, and entertainment.

The LPGA Hall of Famer posted on Instagram to express her excitement about the feature, saying:

“Never did I think that I’d ever be on the cover of a fashion magazine 💛 thank you @voguekorea @loropiana for bringing out the ‘model’ in me!”

Ad

Ad

In her interview with Vogue Korea, Ko opened up about how excited she was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a young age.

“It was a dreamlike week to hear the news of my Hall of Fame induction, while I was already happy about winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was an honor to stand with such great people,” Lydia Ko saidV(Via Vogue Korea, translated to English).

Ko won the 2021 Founders Award and the Heather Farr Perseverance Award in 2024. She was recently named the New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback