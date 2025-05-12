"Super Jeeno Thitikul"; "Might beat Nelly Korda to the HOF" - Fans react to Thai star winning the LPGA Mizuho Americas Open 2025

Jeeno Thitikul clinched her first LPGA title of the season at the Mizuho Americas Open this week. She secured her win by a massive margin of four strokes.

The Thai golfer had entered the final round on Sunday, topping the leaderboard. She managed to convert the lead into a victory after posting a clean scorecard. The 22-year-old hit three birdies to close her day at 69. Her total score was 17-under.

Fans were quick to give their reactions on the ace golfer's win at the Mizuha Americas Open this Sunday (May 11) in the comment section.

"Super Jeeno" said a fan.

"Yes! Go jeeno!" another cheered.

"Jeeno is a cool girl who deserves every bit of success. She is serious about her golf game,plays the game with total class. Yet you can tell there's a little girl inside of her who just loves to be silly, playful and goofy. Congratulations to her,she deserves it." another said.

"Love + Congrats" one fan congratulated.

Thitikul's resounding victory even gave rise to Hall of Fame talks among golf fans.

"Atthaya might beat Nell's to the HOF if Nell's doesn't learn to keep here lead heel on the deck @ impact & thru the ball. Can't put brains into statue's,"

"Just put her in the hall of fame now." one fan wrote.

Jeeno Thitikul had won the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last year and topped the money list as well.

"I had no idea I'm going to be this far" - Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul at the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Jeeno Thitikul joined the LPGA Tour in 2022. In such a short period, she has already won five titles and is currently the World No. 2.

After her victory at the Mizuho Americas Open this week, she was asked in the press interview if she ever thought she would reach this far so quickly and what she felt now that she has. The Thai golfer answered via ASAP Text:

"Well, I think when I was a kid wanting to play on the LPGA Tour, I just told my dad, and my dad just told me, winning on the LPGA Tour once, it's good enough. I always tell myself, yeah, actually two. I joined the Tour in 2022 and then get the first win maybe my fifth start from the beginning of the season, and then get my first win was just really a dream come true. But I had no idea I'm going to be this far for sure."

Thitikul further mentioned that she just tried to do her "part" and worked on improving herself every day. The 22-year-old added that her "real win" is the "people" around her. She added:

"If I do my job, either get the win or not really, how many wins that I have, holes in my belt, I just set it down beside me,"

Thitikul had entered the Liberty National Golf Club as the favorite to win alongside defending champion Nelly Korda and lived up to the expectations.

