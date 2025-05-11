LPGA Tour’s special surprise for the Pro Mothers on the special day

The LPGA Tour honored its professional golfer mothers through a special tribute shared on Sunday (May 11). This video features several LPGA players receiving a heartfelt surprise from the LPGA Tour. They arranged surprise video calls from the players' mothers. All the players can be seen feeling emotional after this special moment.

This post was viewed by 6.8k people at the time of writing. LPGA captioned this post:

"For Mother's Day, we planned a special surprise for our players from their mothers. Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there🫶"

Earlier today, the LPGA Tour shared another Mother's Day post featuring images of golfer mothers. The caption of this post reads:

"Wishing a very happy Mother's Day to all the golf moms out there💚#LPGA75"

One of the images features Stacy Lewis, a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour. She led the United States in the 2023 Solheim Cup. The shared image is also from the opening ceremony of the 2023 Solheim Cup, held at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain. Lewis can be seen walking while holding hands with her daughters.

The next image features professional golfer Nancy Lopez. She is holding her daughter, Ashley Marine Knight-Lopez, just after winning the 1985 Palm Beach Classic. The next image is of 3-time Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster along with her daughter. Apart from that, the LPGA Tour is currently hosting the Mizuho Americas Championship.

Leaderboard of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open after the third round

Entering the final round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club, Jeeno Thitikul is leading with a 7-under-par 65. A total of 14-under puts her ahead of Celine Boutier, who's carded a 66 in the third round.

Nelly Korda started the day in a tie for the lead with Somi Lee posting a 2-under round tying for third spot. Somi Lee shot a 73 and dropped to tie for tenth place. Meanwhile, here's the list of top players at the LPGA Tour's ongoing event:

1 - Jeeno Thitikul (-14)

2 - Celine Boutier (-13)

T3 - Nelly Korda (-12)

T3 - Andrea Lee (-12)

5 - Yealimi Noh (-11)

6 - Carlota Ciganda (-10)

T7 - Rio Takeda (-8)

T7 - Kristen Gillman (-8)

T7 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-8)

T10 - Elizabeth Szokol (-7)

T10 - Lydia Ko (-7)

T10 - Somi Lee (-7)

T13 - Ruoning Yin (-6)

T13 - Auston Kim (-6)

T13 - Patty Tavatanakit (-6)

T13 - Arpichaya Yubol (-6)

T13 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-6)

T18 - Lindy Duncan (-5)

T18 - Minjee Lee (-5)

T18 - Hira Naveed (-5)

21 - Jenny Bae (-4)

T22 - Jennifer Kupcho (-3)

T22 - Minami Katsu (-3)

T22 - Jenny Shin (-3)

T22 - Chisato Iwai (-3)

T22 - Lauren Coughlin (-3)

