Who won the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open? Full leaderboard explored

Jeeno Thitikul won the the third edition of the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday (May 11). This was her first LPGA Tour title of the 2025 season.
The 22-year-old had entered the final round topping the leaderboard. She managed to convert the lead into a resounding victory. Thitikul posted a clean scorecard with three birdies to score 69 on Sunday. With a total score of 17-under, she won by a massive margin of four strokes.
Celine Boutier had trailed Thitikul heading into the final round. She maintained her position to finish runner-up on Sunday with a total score of 13-under.
Carlota Ciganda and Andrea Lee tied for the third spot with a total score of 12-under. Defending champion Nelly Korda finished T5 with a total score of 11-under. Junior golfer Aphrodite Deng won the amateur division event.
2025 Mizuho Americas Open: Final leaderboard explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open:
- WIN: Jeeno Thitikul -17
- 2: Celine Boutier -13
- T-3: Carlota Ciganda -12
- T-3: Andrea Lee -12
- T-5: Stephanie Kyriacou -11
- T-5: Yealimi Noh -11
- T-5: Nelly Korda -11
- T-8: Hira Naveed -9
- T-8: Rio Takeda -9
- T-8: Kristen Gillman -9
- T-11: Lindy Duncan -8
- T-11: Lydia Ko -8
- T-11: Somi Lee -8
- 14: Patty Tavatanakit -7
- T-15: Jin Hee Im -5
- T-15: Minami Katsu -5
- T-15: Minjee Lee -5
- T-15: Ruoning Yin -5
- T-19: Lucy Li -4
- T-19: Manon De Roey -4
- T-21: Mi Hyang Lee -3
- T-21: Megan Khang -3
- T-21: Lauren Coughlin -3
- T-21: Austin Kim -3
- T-21: Elizabeth Szokol -3
- T-26: Alexa Pano -2
- T-26: Haeran Ryu -2
- T-26: Erika Hara -2
- T-29: Esther Henseleit -1
- T-29: Jenny Shin -1
- T-29: Arpichaya Yubol -1
- T-29: Julia Lopez Ramirez -1
- T-33: Yahui Zhang E
- T-33: Hannah Green E
- T-33: Hye-Jin Choi E
- T-33: Pajaree Anannarukarn E
- T-33: Jennifer Kupcho E
- T-38: In Gee Chun +1
- T-38: Soo Bin Joo +1
- T-38: Chisato Iwai +1
- T-41: Anna Nordqvist +3
- T-41: Gabriela Ruffels +3
- T-41: Maja Stark, +3
- T-41: Jodi Ewart Shadoff +3
- T-41: Jenny Bae +3
- 46: A Lim Kim +4
- T-47: Albane Valenzuela +5
- T-47: Sarah Schmelzel +5
- T-47: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard +5
- T-47: Grace Kim +5
- T-51: Narin An +7
- T-51: Bailey Tardy +7
- 53: Hyo Joon Jang +8
- 54: Ruixin Liu +9
- 55: Cheyenne Knight +10
- 56: Karis Davidson +13