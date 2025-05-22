Nelly Korda took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (May 22) to share a video of her golf swing with her 1.1M Instagram followers. She sported an all-white outfit with a white full-sleeved shirt and matching shorts. The ace golfer finished her look with a black cap and Nike shoes.

Korda is currently preparing for the US Women's Open next week. She has been spending a lot of time working on her skills at the golf course and has been regularly updating her fans about her activities. In her recent story, there was a box spilling with golf balls next to her, possibly hinting at the amount of times she planned to work on her swing.

Image via @nellykorda

Nelly Korda was last seen at the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this month, where she placed T5 with a total score of 11-under. 22-year-old rising star Jeeno Thitikul took home the trophy at Liberty National.

The World No. 1 has given the ongoing LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba a miss this week. After a lacklustre performance at the Chevron Championship in April, she is looking to make a strong comeback in the second Major of the season next week.

The US Women's Open will take place at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin from May 29th to June 1st, 2025.

How has Nelly Korda performed in the 2025 season so far?

Nelly Korda at the 2025 Chevron Championship (Source: Imagn)

Nelly Korda had stated earlier in the 2025 season that she would be prioritizing her health this year. Towards the end of last season, she had sustained a neck injury during practice that had kept her away from tournaments for a while.

She didn't wish to repeat that this year and has been particular about her participation. The golfer had even skipped the LPGA's Asian leg.

Korda has made seven starts this year, reaching the top-ten in three of them. Here's taking a look at how she performed this season so far:

HGV Tournament of Champions: 2 (18-under)

Founders Cup: T7 (12-under)

Ford Championship: T22 (14-under)

T-Mobile Match Play: T28 (10-over)

JM Eagle LA Championship: T16 (14-under)

Chevron Championship: T14 (2-under)

Mizuho Americas Open: T5 (11-under)

Nelly Korda has won two Major Championships in her career - the PGA Women's Championship in 2021 and the Chevron Championship in 2024. She has never won the US Women's Open in her career before and will be hoping to change that in the coming days. The World No. 1 also has 15 LPGA titles to her name.

