5 top players still seeking their first US Women's Open win ft. Nelly Korda

The US Women's Open will take place this week at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin. Along with defending champion Yuka Saso, many past champions, including the likes of the Minjee Lee, Allisen Corpuz and Ariya Jutanugarn, will be returning to the field.

Notably, many marquee players are still in search of their maiden Harton S. Semple trophy this week. Here's a look at 5 such golfers:

5 top players seeking their first US Women's Open win

5) Haeran Ryu

Haeran Ryu (Source: Getty)

Haeran Ryu first participated in the US Women's Open in 2016 when she was just 15-years-old. However, she wasn't able to make the cut. The World No. 5 took part in the Major Championship once again in 2020 where she placed T13 at the age of 19 years.

In 2022, Ryu couldn't make the cut. She was in contention for the title in 2023 but eventually finished 8th. That was her best finish at the tournament. Last year, the South Korean golfer placed T51.

4) Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin (Source: Getty)

The World No. 4 has taken part in the US Women's Open only thrice in her career. The first time she played in the coveted event was at the age of 19 in 2021. She wasn't able to make the cut at the time.

Ruoning Yin competed at the Major Championship again in 2023 when she placed T20. Last year, she recorded her best finish by ranking T12.

3) Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul (Source: Getty)

Jeeno Thitikul was 20-years-old when she first took part in the US Women's Open in 2022. She finished T24.

The Thai golfer has taken part in the event every year since then. In 2023, she couldn't make the cut. Last year, the World No. 2 ranked T6, marking her best finish at the Major Championship.

2) Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko (Source: Getty)

The World No. 3 has taken part in the US Women's Open multiple times in her long career. The closest she came to winning it was in 2016 when she finished T3, behind Brittany Lang and Anna Nordqvist.

Barring a few appearances, Lydia Ko has had lacklsutre performances at the tournament. Last year, she couldn't make the cut.

1) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda has participated in the Major Championship several times in her career. The first time she competed was in 2013, finishing at T64.

The World No. 1 participated again in 2016 and placed T59. She has taken part in the tournament every year since then. Her best finish came in 2022 when she placed T8.

The golfer has generally had an underwhelming run at the event.

