"Bryson DeChambeau who?" — Mic’d-up Lydia Ko playfully jibes LIV star during U.S. Women’s Open practice

LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko is gearing up to compete in the upcoming 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. During a practice round ahead of the tournament, Ko playfully referenced LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau after making a good shot.

In 2015, Ko claimed her first major championship title at the Evian Championship. Her second major title came the following year at the Chevron Championship, and her third at the 2024 Women’s British Open. She will attempt to add a fourth major trophy to her cabinet in the U.S. Women’s Open, which kicks off on May 29.

Ahead of the major tournament, Lydia Ko headed to Erin Hills Golf Course to familiarise herself with the greens. A short clip from the practice round was posted on the U.S. Women’s Open and LPGA Instagram pages. During the round, the 28-year-old golfer made a beautiful chip shot, and afterwards compared the shot to one DeChambeau would typically play. She said into the mic:

“Bryson [DeChambeau] who?”

DeChambeau was not the only LIV golfer Lydia Ko took a playful jab at during the practice round. She also referenced five-time major championship winner Brooks Koepka when she was about to shoot the ball wedged between tufts of grass.

Ko positioned herself to take the shot and jokingly said that she needed a spoon or “Brooks Koepka’s forearms” to make it. After she took the shot, she acknowledged that it was good “even with her forearms.”

Lydia Ko spent the round further strategizing and discussing how to make the best shots with her caddie. She even joked about how making an ace “would be nice.” Interestingly, she almost made one on the ninth, missing the hole only by a few inches.

How many LPGA Tour titles does Lydia Ko have?

Lydia Ko turned pro in 2013 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2014. She has won a total of 23 LPGA Tour events, both as an amateur and a professional.

The Seoul-born golfer claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title at the 2012 CN Canadian Women’s Open when she was still an amateur. A sensational victory, she lifted the trophy after scoring 13-under 275, three strokes ahead of Inbee Park, the runner-up.

Ko’s second tour title was at the same event the following year, which she also won as an amateur and non-LPGA Tour member. Here’s a breakdown of Lydia Ko’s 23 LPGA Tour wins over the years:

2012 CN Canadian Women's Open

2013 CN Canadian Women's Open

2014 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic

2014 Marathon Classic

2014 CME Group Tour Championship

2015 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

2015 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic

2015 Canadian Pacific Women's Open

2015 The Evian Championship

2015 Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship

2016 Kia Classic

2016 ANA Inspiration

2016 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

2016 Marathon Classic

2018 LPGA Mediheal Championship

2021 Lotte Championship

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio

2022 BMW Ladies Championship

2022 CME Group Tour Championship

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

2024 AIG Women's Open

2024 Kroger Queen City Championship

2025 HSBC Women's World Championship

