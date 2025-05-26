Bryson DeChambeau gets taste of real speed right after meeting IndyCar star

Bryson DeChambeau got a first-hand feel of high-speed racing ahead of the Indy 500 this past weekend. The LIV Golf star visited the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday (May 24) and took a thrilling lap around the 2.5-mile track in a two-seat IndyCar, just a day before the main event.

Dressed in a custom firesuit and helmet, DeChambeau then met Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood. The two spent time together at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, which features holes that sit inside the famous speedway.

DeChambeau shared a carousel of photos from the visit on Instagram and captioned the post:

"I wanna go fast!"

The 2020 U.S. Open winner also ran into IndyCar rookie Louis Foster, who welcomed him to the paddock during Carb Day at the track. Foster, who drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, later reposted their photos and wrote on his Instagram story:

"Great to meet you @brysondechambeau, @livgolf_league."

Alongside DeChambeau, other big names from the sports world were also spotted at the event, including NFL legends Tom Brady and Michael Strahan.

Bryson DeChambeau explains how he handles pressure while playing in front of large crowds

During his visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bryson DeChambeau also spoke with The Athletic about how he stays composed in high-pressure environments, especially when surrounded by huge crowds. With 350,000 fans expected on race day at the Indy 500, he was asked how athletes handle overwhelming atmospheres.

When asked whether he prefers to block out the crowd or embrace it, DeChambeau shared:

"A lot of people try to push it out. I almost embrace it and have it be a part of the tunnel vision. I don’t know if you’ve watched the movies where it just focuses in and you can see the colors of the people around? That’s kind of what it is like for me, at least; it’s very movie-like, which is weird."

"I always grew up being like, 'I want to be like that. I want to focus like that. I want to feel that.' And then you get into it and you realize, 'Wow, the movies are pretty representative of what it feels like.' But I almost try to bring those colors in. It’s a part of the atmosphere for me, where some people try to push it out and make it be like there’s nobody there," he added.

He also added that learning how to manage this pressure came with experience.

"It’s experience. And it’s what works for you, right? Some people don’t want to see that. They don’t feel comfortable with that. I feel comfortable because it’s the atmosphere, it’s the moment, it’s the place where you want to be, where you’ve practiced to be your entire life," Bryson DeChambeau said.

Bryson DeChambeau is currently ranked second in the LIV Golf standings. He has played in seven events this season so far, with his first win coming in Korea. He also finished T2 at the PGA Championship and T5 at the Masters.

