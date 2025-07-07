“Couldn’t recommend it more,” - Charley Hull makes her feelings clear after solid outing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025

Charley Hull had a decent outing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025, finishing solo fourth. Following her solid week in Ireland, she praised the organizers for hosting a successful tournament and also congratulated fellow Brit Lottie Woad on the win.

On Sunday, July 6, Hull carded a 4-under 69 in the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 and finished solo fourth. Following the final round, she aggregated at 12-under and finished nine strokes off the lead.

Following her decent outing, Hull reflected on her performance and shared her thoughts on Instagram.

"4th this week at the KPMG Women's Irish Open @LETGolf," she wrote. "Overall had such a good week playing in Ireland for the first time competitively as a professional which was made even better by the fans🔥"

Thank you @cartonhouse.fairmont @cartonhousegolf for hosting me this week, such a beautiful place, couldn’t recommend more😍 Congratulations @lottie_woad on the win🏆"

How much did Charley Hull earn from the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 win?

The purse for the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open was €450,000, and Charley Hull earned €27,000 for her solo fourth-place finish. Winner Lottie Woad went empty-handed, as she is still an amateur.

Here's a look at the final payout for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open (top 31 and ties)

1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21): 0

2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15): €67,500

3. Amelia Garvey (-14): €40,500

4. Charley Hull (-12): €27,000

T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10): €15,750

T5. Hannah Screen (-10): €15,750

T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10): €15,750

T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10): €15,750

T9. Celine Herbin (-9): €10,800

T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9): €10,800

T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9): €10,800

T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (-8): €9,000

T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (-8): €9,000

T12. Alice Hewson (-8): €9,000

T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (-8): €9,000

T12. Anna Foster (-8): €9,000

T17. Laura Beveridge (-7): €7,538

T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (-7): €7,538

T17. Darcey Harry (-7): €7,538

T17. Alessandra Fanali (-7): €7,538

T21. Polly Mack (-6): €6,690

T21. Meghan MacLaren (-6): €6,690

T21. Esme Hamilton (-6): €6,690

T24. Maha Haddioui (-5): €5,706

T24. Nastasia Nadaud (-5): €5,706

T24. Lisa Pettersson (-5): €5,706

T24. Dorota Zalewska (-5): €5,706

T24. Blanca Fernandez (-5): €5,706

T29. Anna Nordqvist (-4): €4,748

T29. Perrine Delacour (-4): €4,748

T31. Momoka Kobori (-3): €3,953

T31. Kylie Henry (-3): €3,953

T31. Kelsey Bennett (-3): €3,953

T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-3): €3,953

T31. Chloe Williams (-3): €3,953

T31. Mimi Rhodes (-3): €3,953

