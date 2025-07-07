“Couldn’t recommend it more,” - Charley Hull makes her feelings clear after solid outing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025

Charley Hull had a decent outing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025, finishing solo fourth. Following her solid week in Ireland, she praised the organizers for hosting a successful tournament and also congratulated fellow Brit Lottie Woad on the win.
On Sunday, July 6, Hull carded a 4-under 69 in the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 and finished solo fourth. Following the final round, she aggregated at 12-under and finished nine strokes off the lead.
Following her decent outing, Hull reflected on her performance and shared her thoughts on Instagram.
"4th this week at the KPMG Women's Irish Open @LETGolf," she wrote. "Overall had such a good week playing in Ireland for the first time competitively as a professional which was made even better by the fans🔥"
Thank you @cartonhouse.fairmont @cartonhousegolf for hosting me this week, such a beautiful place, couldn’t recommend more😍 Congratulations @lottie_woad on the win🏆"
How much did Charley Hull earn from the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 win?
The purse for the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open was €450,000, and Charley Hull earned €27,000 for her solo fourth-place finish. Winner Lottie Woad went empty-handed, as she is still an amateur.
Here's a look at the final payout for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open (top 31 and ties)
- 1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21): 0
- 2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15): €67,500
- 3. Amelia Garvey (-14): €40,500
- 4. Charley Hull (-12): €27,000
- T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10): €15,750
- T5. Hannah Screen (-10): €15,750
- T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10): €15,750
- T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10): €15,750
- T9. Celine Herbin (-9): €10,800
- T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9): €10,800
- T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9): €10,800
- T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (-8): €9,000
- T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (-8): €9,000
- T12. Alice Hewson (-8): €9,000
- T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (-8): €9,000
- T12. Anna Foster (-8): €9,000
- T17. Laura Beveridge (-7): €7,538
- T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (-7): €7,538
- T17. Darcey Harry (-7): €7,538
- T17. Alessandra Fanali (-7): €7,538
- T21. Polly Mack (-6): €6,690
- T21. Meghan MacLaren (-6): €6,690
- T21. Esme Hamilton (-6): €6,690
- T24. Maha Haddioui (-5): €5,706
- T24. Nastasia Nadaud (-5): €5,706
- T24. Lisa Pettersson (-5): €5,706
- T24. Dorota Zalewska (-5): €5,706
- T24. Blanca Fernandez (-5): €5,706
- T29. Anna Nordqvist (-4): €4,748
- T29. Perrine Delacour (-4): €4,748
- T31. Momoka Kobori (-3): €3,953
- T31. Kylie Henry (-3): €3,953
- T31. Kelsey Bennett (-3): €3,953
- T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-3): €3,953
- T31. Chloe Williams (-3): €3,953
- T31. Mimi Rhodes (-3): €3,953