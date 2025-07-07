  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Charley Hull
  • “Couldn’t recommend it more,” - Charley Hull makes her feelings clear after solid outing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025

“Couldn’t recommend it more,” - Charley Hull makes her feelings clear after solid outing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 07, 2025 02:32 GMT
KPMG Women
Charley Hull at the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship, Day Four (Image Source: Getty)

Charley Hull had a decent outing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025, finishing solo fourth. Following her solid week in Ireland, she praised the organizers for hosting a successful tournament and also congratulated fellow Brit Lottie Woad on the win.

Ad

On Sunday, July 6, Hull carded a 4-under 69 in the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 and finished solo fourth. Following the final round, she aggregated at 12-under and finished nine strokes off the lead.

Following her decent outing, Hull reflected on her performance and shared her thoughts on Instagram.

"4th this week at the KPMG Women's Irish Open @LETGolf," she wrote. "Overall had such a good week playing in Ireland for the first time competitively as a professional which was made even better by the fans🔥"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Thank you @cartonhouse.fairmont @cartonhousegolf for hosting me this week, such a beautiful place, couldn’t recommend more😍 Congratulations @lottie_woad on the win🏆"
Ad

How much did Charley Hull earn from the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 win?

The purse for the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open was €450,000, and Charley Hull earned €27,000 for her solo fourth-place finish. Winner Lottie Woad went empty-handed, as she is still an amateur.

Here's a look at the final payout for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open (top 31 and ties)

  • 1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21): 0
  • 2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15): €67,500
  • 3. Amelia Garvey (-14): €40,500
  • 4. Charley Hull (-12): €27,000
  • T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10): €15,750
  • T5. Hannah Screen (-10): €15,750
  • T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10): €15,750
  • T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10): €15,750
  • T9. Celine Herbin (-9): €10,800
  • T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9): €10,800
  • T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9): €10,800
  • T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (-8): €9,000
  • T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (-8): €9,000
  • T12. Alice Hewson (-8): €9,000
  • T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (-8): €9,000
  • T12. Anna Foster (-8): €9,000
  • T17. Laura Beveridge (-7): €7,538
  • T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (-7): €7,538
  • T17. Darcey Harry (-7): €7,538
  • T17. Alessandra Fanali (-7): €7,538
  • T21. Polly Mack (-6): €6,690
  • T21. Meghan MacLaren (-6): €6,690
  • T21. Esme Hamilton (-6): €6,690
  • T24. Maha Haddioui (-5): €5,706
  • T24. Nastasia Nadaud (-5): €5,706
  • T24. Lisa Pettersson (-5): €5,706
  • T24. Dorota Zalewska (-5): €5,706
  • T24. Blanca Fernandez (-5): €5,706
  • T29. Anna Nordqvist (-4): €4,748
  • T29. Perrine Delacour (-4): €4,748
  • T31. Momoka Kobori (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Kylie Henry (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Kelsey Bennett (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Chloe Williams (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Mimi Rhodes (-3): €3,953
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications