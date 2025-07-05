How did Charley Hull perform in Round 3 of the KPMG Women's Irish Open?

Charley Hull recently finished competing in the third round of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The professional golfer from Kettering started the round from 1st tee alongside Amelia Garvey and Madelene Sagström.
The 14th season of this Ladies European Tour event is currently underway in Carton House, Fairmont, Ireland. Annabel Dimmock is defending her 2024 title at this €400,000 tournament.
On Saturday at Woburn Golf Club, Charley Hull finished playing 54 holes of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. In round 3, the LET professional carded a total of 1 under par 72. As of this writing, she stands tied for fourth place on the leaderboard, five strokes behind R3 leader Lottie Woad.
Hull started the front nine of her Saturday round with consistent pars over holes 1 and 2. While playing on the 343-yard par-4 hole 3, she scored a birdie. She scored a second birdie while playing on the 346-yard par-4 hole 5.
Charley Hull finished the front nine with a 2 under par 35 score. The English golfer started back nine with two consistent pars on holes 10 and 11. She scored a bogey on the 350-yard par-4 hole 12. While playing on the 455-yard par-5 hole 15, Hull scored a birdie.
After securing consistent pars over the following two holes, Charley Hull scored a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 final hole. The golfer finished the back nine with a total of 1 over par 37. Her 72 in the third round has placed Hull at a total score of 8 under par 211.
Exploring Charley Hull's KPMG Women's Irish Open Round 3 scorecard
On Saturday, Charley Hull scored three birdies and two bogeys in the third round of the Ladies European Tour tournament at Fairmont, Ireland. Take a detailed look at the English golfer's 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open Round 3 scorecard here:
Front Nine:
- par 5 Hole 1 — 5
- par 3 Hole 2 — 3
- par 4 Hole 3 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 5 Hole 4 — 5
- par 4 Hole 5 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 5 Hole 6 — 5
- par 3 Hole 7 — 3
- par 4 Hole 8 — 4
- par 4 Hole 9 — 4
- Front Nine total — 35 (-2)
Back Nine:
- par 4 Hole 10 — 4
- par 4 Hole 11 — 4
- par 4 Hole 12 — 5 ( bogey )
- par 4 Hole 13 — 4
- par 3 Hole 14 — 3
- par 5 Hole 15 — 4 ( birdie )
- par 3 Hole 16 — 3
- par 5 Hole 17 — 5
- par 4 Hole 18 — 5 ( bogey )
- Back Nine total — 37 (+1)
Total score in Third Round = 1 under par 72