How did Charley Hull perform in Round 3 of the KPMG Women's Irish Open?

Charley Hull recently finished competing in the third round of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The professional golfer from Kettering started the round from 1st tee alongside Amelia Garvey and Madelene Sagström.

The 14th season of this Ladies European Tour event is currently underway in Carton House, Fairmont, Ireland. Annabel Dimmock is defending her 2024 title at this €400,000 tournament.

On Saturday at Woburn Golf Club, Charley Hull finished playing 54 holes of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. In round 3, the LET professional carded a total of 1 under par 72. As of this writing, she stands tied for fourth place on the leaderboard, five strokes behind R3 leader Lottie Woad.

Hull started the front nine of her Saturday round with consistent pars over holes 1 and 2. While playing on the 343-yard par-4 hole 3, she scored a birdie. She scored a second birdie while playing on the 346-yard par-4 hole 5.

Charley Hull finished the front nine with a 2 under par 35 score. The English golfer started back nine with two consistent pars on holes 10 and 11. She scored a bogey on the 350-yard par-4 hole 12. While playing on the 455-yard par-5 hole 15, Hull scored a birdie.

After securing consistent pars over the following two holes, Charley Hull scored a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 final hole. The golfer finished the back nine with a total of 1 over par 37. Her 72 in the third round has placed Hull at a total score of 8 under par 211.

Exploring Charley Hull's KPMG Women's Irish Open Round 3 scorecard

On Saturday, Charley Hull scored three birdies and two bogeys in the third round of the Ladies European Tour tournament at Fairmont, Ireland. Take a detailed look at the English golfer's 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open Round 3 scorecard here:

Front Nine:

par 5 Hole 1 — 5

par 3 Hole 2 — 3

par 4 Hole 3 — 3 ( birdie )

par 5 Hole 4 — 5

par 4 Hole 5 — 3 ( birdie )

par 5 Hole 6 — 5

par 3 Hole 7 — 3

par 4 Hole 8 — 4

par 4 Hole 9 — 4

Front Nine total — 35 (-2)

Back Nine:

par 4 Hole 10 — 4

par 4 Hole 11 — 4

par 4 Hole 12 — 5 ( bogey )

par 4 Hole 13 — 4

par 3 Hole 14 — 3

par 5 Hole 15 — 4 ( birdie )

par 3 Hole 16 — 3

par 5 Hole 17 — 5

par 4 Hole 18 — 5 ( bogey )

Back Nine total — 37 (+1)

Total score in Third Round = 1 under par 72

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More