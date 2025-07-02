Is Charley Hull playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open?

Charley Hull will finally be teeing off after a break of two weeks. She will be playing at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open after her disappointing finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Hull concluded her campaign at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a final-round score of 1-over 73. She finished the tournament tied for 12th place at 5-over par after four rounds.

Hull opened her final round with five consecutive pars before recording bogeys on the par-4 6th and par-3 8th holes. She recovered with a birdie on the par-5 9th, completing the front nine in 38 strokes. On the back nine, she added a bogey on the 15th and a birdie on the 17th to close with a 35, resulting in her second consecutive 73.

Her lowest score of the week came on Friday, June 20, when she carded a 3-under 69. She started the championship with a 6-over 78 on Thursday.

Statistically, Charley Hull hit 39 of 56 fairways and averaged 262 yards off the tee. She made 116 putts over four rounds and reached 42 greens in regulation out of 72 attempts. She also completed 5 out of 10 sand saves during the tournament. She will now be looking forward to grabbing a win at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

Georgia Hall is excited to tee off with Charley Hull

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are set to tee off together during the opening two rounds of the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. The English golfers have been grouped with Ireland’s Sara Byrne, a Ladies European Tour rookie, for the first half of the tournament. The trio will compete on the O’Meara Course at Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel.

Hall, who featured in the 2024 edition of the event, previously experienced the strong support of local spectators. This marks the first time in several years that Hall and Hull will play alongside each other in a stroke-play format. Hall said:

“I’m really happy to be back, I really enjoyed the area and the golf course. It’s my second home over here. It’s nice to see some more Solheim Cup players, and we had loads of fans last year. I was shocked in a good way; we get more than we would in England. I’m excited to see them all back again.”

Georgia Hall expressed her optimism ahead of the tournament, noting that she feels more positive with the start of the European swing. She mentioned being in a better mental space and satisfied with her current form.

