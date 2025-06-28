Charley Hull flaunts having reached the ideal ‘percent body fat’ amid skipping Dow Championship

Charley Hull is not a new name when it comes to being a fitness freak. Apart from being a golfer, the English professional keeps sharing updates on her fitness regimes on social media. Today, she has posted an update regarding her body fat percentage.

Currently, women golfers are preparing to step up at the Dow Championship at Midland Country Club. The team-based, unique event has popular LPGA Tour players like Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko. But Charley Hull has skipped the 2025 Dow Championship.

Today, Hull uploaded a new story with her 759k Instagram followers. In the picture in the story, she showed results from her body composition analysis test. The table showed significant stats like her Body Weight, Skeletal Muscle Mass, ECW Ratio, and Body Fat Percentage (BFP).

According to the post, Hull's percentage of body fat was 10.6. This is the perfect amount of essential fat as per the American Council on Exercise Body Fat Categorization. Take a look at Hull's Instagram story here:

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story/IG: @charley.hull

Hull's fitness regimes, apart from the gym, usually contain a 5k run in the morning. In the gym, she trains under Kate Davey. Her workout routine is a mixture of cardiovascular exercises and weight training.

Charley Hull, earlier this year, competed in a mixed doubles Hyrox Corby Sim event with athlete Jak Leese. The duo ended up clinching first place with a total time of 1 minute and 4 seconds.

"Absolutely buzzing! Winner winner chicken dinner! 1:04 for mine & jacks first doubles Hyrox sim! Buzzing! hyroxcorby Gjakleese What a lovely family sporting day out! Happy Easter everyone! 🐣," she wrote.

Apart from looking forward to hitting powerful shots on the course, Hull always keeps track of her fitness levels.

When Charley Hull admitted that golf isn't her "main goal"

Before playing in the PIF Saudi International in February of this year, Charley Hull made some revelations regarding her aim. As she prepared to compete in the Ladies European Tour event in Riyadh, the English golfer talked about her fitness goals for 2025.

In the statement given to Sky Sports Golf, Hull admitted that golf doesn't fall under her main goal. The golfer said:

"My main goal actually isn't on the golf course. I want to try and get my 5k run time down to 20 minutes by the end of the year.

"I don't train in golf. I have zero interest in training in golf. I don't want to just be a golfer. I want to be an athlete. I train because it's good for my mental health and it's good for me. I just enjoy it as a hobby."

Despite that, Hull has showcased consistent top 10s this year in the LPGA Tour, including a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship. The golfer recorded T12 in back-to-back two majors, viz., the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the U.S. Women's Open 2025.

