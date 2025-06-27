LIV Golf and Charley Hull’s apparel sponsor launch new limited collection at Dallas event

LIV Golf has partnered with lifestyle brand Malbon Golf to release a new limited-edition apparel collection during this week’s LIV Golf Dallas presented by Aramco. This is the first time LIV Golf and Malbon have worked together on a collection.

The LIV Golf Dallas x Malbon capsule collection blends performance wear with lifestyle and cultural designs. It will be available for purchase at the on-site merchandise locations at Maridoe Golf Club from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, June 29, 2025.

A limited number of items will also go on sale online via Shop.LIVgolf.com starting Thursday, June 26. The tweet was accompanied by a detailed caption that read,

LIV Golf x @MalbonGolf launch inaugural capsule collection debuting exclusively at LIV Golf Dallas presented by @aramco The limited-edition LIV Golf x Malbon collection will be sold exclusively at LIV Golf Dallas presented by Aramco between Friday, June 27 and Sunday, June 29, 2025: with limited quantities available online via Shop.LIVgolf.com #LIVGolfDallas

Malbon Golf is already a familiar name for LPGA fans. LPGA Tour pro Charley Hull signed on as a Malbon ambassador in early 2024 after leaving Nike. Announcing her new partnership at the time, Hull posted (via Golf Monthly):

"It’s official, very excited to be part of #teammalbon. Proud to represent this stylish and creative lifestyle brand."

Hull joined other Malbon-sponsored golfers like Jason Day, LPGA player Jeongeun Lee6, and PGA Tour Champions member Jesper Parnevik.

Speaking about the collaboration, LIV Golf Chief Marketing Officer Adam Harter said:

“Malbon’s deep connection to today’s golfer and their broader influence on golf culture make them a natural fit as we work to engage new fans and bring fresh energy to the sport. We’re proud to debut this capsule at our event this week in Dallas, a city known for its vibrant golf culture, and look forward to future initiatives that celebrate the global spirit of our teams and players.”

Malbon Golf was founded in 2017 by Stephen and Erica Malbon. The Los Angeles-based brand has become popular for its bold designs and creative approach to golf fashion.

The Dallas event marks the ninth tournament of the 2025 season.

When will players tee off for Round 1 at the LIV Golf Dallas?

The 2025 LIV Golf Dallas is all set to begin on Friday, June 27, at Maridoe Golf Club in Texas. This week’s event will feature 13 four-man teams along with two individual wild card players, all competing for a share of the $20 million prize purse, with $4 million going to the individual winner.

Round 1 will follow the PIF-funded leagues's signature shotgun start format, meaning most players will tee off from different holes at the same time. Almost the entire field will begin play at 11:05 a.m. CT, except group 2 starting from the first hole a few minutes apart.

Here’s a look at the full tee times for Round 1:

Group 1 (Hole 1 - 11:05 a.m.): Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na Group 2 (Hole 1 - 11:16 a.m.): Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton

Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton Group 3 (Hole 2 - 11:05 a.m.): Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith

Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith Group 4 (Hole 3 - 11:05 a.m.): Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt

Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt Group 5 (Hole 4 - 11:05 a.m.): David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia

David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia Group 6 (Hole 5 - 11:05 a.m.): Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert

Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert Group 7 (Hole 6 - 11:05 a.m.): Sebastian Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann Group 8 (Hole 7 - 11:05 a.m.): Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell

Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell Group 9 (Hole 8 - 11:05 a.m.): Martin Kaymer, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland

Martin Kaymer, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland Group 10 (Hole 10 - 11:05 a.m.): Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III Group 11 (Hole 10 - 11:05 a.m.): Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell

Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell Group 12 (Hole 11 - 11:05 a.m.): Matthew Wolff, Frederik Kjettrup, Branden Grace

Matthew Wolff, Frederik Kjettrup, Branden Grace Group 13 (Hole 12 - 11:05 a.m.): Chieh-Po Lee, Josele Ballester, Anthony Kim

Chieh-Po Lee, Josele Ballester, Anthony Kim Group 14 (Hole 13 - 11:05 a.m.): Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele

Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele Group 15 (Hole 14 - 11:05 a.m.): Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma Group 16 (Hole 15 - 11:05 a.m.): Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel Group 17 (Hole 16 - 11:05 a.m.): Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter

Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter Group 18 (Hole 17 - 11:05 a.m.): Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

