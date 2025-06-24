When Charley Hull was advised to "be respectful, but ruthless" by LIV Golf's Ian Poulter

After making her Solheim Cup debut in 2013, Charley Hull became a young sensation in the golf world. Founded in 1990, the Solheim Cup is a biennial match-play team golf event for professional women that pits the United States against Europe. Hull entered the 2013 edition as a member of Team Europe and she was not only one of six rookies but also the youngest golfer ever to compete in that tournament.

Charley Hull established this record at the age of 17 years and 149 days, and it stands to this day. It is understandable that going up against professional players would make a young golfer anxious, but Hull was quite different. In fact, she claimed in an interview with the Irish Times in 2013 that Ian Poulter gave her significant advice on how to improve her image in the profession while also reducing her nervousness.

Hull stated the advice was:

"Be respectful, but ruthless"

With this mindset, Charley Hull helped to make the 2013 Solheim Cup a memorable tournament for Team Europe. The tournament took place at the Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado, USA. Team Europe eventually won the tournament with a total score of 18-10, and this marked their first win on US soil.

Hull's triumph solidified her as a fearless young talent. She has since been a regular in the Solheim Cup, competing in six more editions (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024).

How has Charley Hull's 2025 season progressed so far?

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Charley Hull's 2025 season has been far from ideal for her. She is still looking for her first win of the season, although her performance has been quite consistent. Hull has missed the cut in only one tournament, the Chevron Championship. Apart from that, her best performance was in the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished fourth.

Talking about her full season, here's a look at it:

Feb 6–9: Founders Cup (Bradenton Country Club)

Finished T19 – Score: 276 (-8)

– Score: 276 (-8) Earnings: $23,210

Feb 27–Mar 2: HSBC Women's World Championship (Sentosa GC)

Finished T4 – Score: 281 (-7)

– Score: 281 (-7) Earnings: $104,318

Mar 27–30: Ford Championship (Whirlwind GC)

Finished T11 – Score: 271 (-17)

– Score: 271 (-17) Earnings: $41,138

Apr 24–27: The Chevron Championship (Carlton Woods)

Missed Cut – Score: 148 (+4)

– Score: 148 (+4) Earnings: --

May 1–4: Black Desert Championship (Black Desert Resort)

Finished T40 – Score: 280 (-8)

– Score: 280 (-8) Earnings: $14,710

May 22–25: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open (El Camaleón GC)

Finished T32 – Score: 289 (+1)

– Score: 289 (+1) Earnings: $17,540

May 29–Jun 1: U.S. Women’s Open (Erin Hills)

Finished T12 – Score: 287 (-1)

– Score: 287 (-1) Earnings: $229,198

Jun 19–22: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (Fields Ranch East)

Finished T12 – Score: 293 (+5)

– Score: 293 (+5) Earnings: $170,561

