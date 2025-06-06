Colorado Rockies poke fun at Scottie Scheffler after notching first sweep of MLB season

After a shaky start to the season, the Colorado Rockies have picked up the pace with their first road sweep. Following their victory, they hilariously took a dig at World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, saying that they now have more wins than him since the start of June.

Scheffler has been on a hot streak these past few weeks, having won three out of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. He won the CJ Cup and the Byron Nelson, and immediately after, the PGA Championship. He also won the 2025 Memorial Tournament, successfully defending his title.

On the other hand, the Colorado Rockies were initially not on the winning side and have only now clinched their first sweep of the year with a series win in Miami. The Major League Baseball team playfully shared a tweet on X that read:

“Wins since June 2: Colorado Rockies - 3, Scottie Scheffler - 0”

Take a look at the post here:

Notably, the tweet was in response to an incredible stat that previously went viral for comparing The Rockies' victories to Scheffler’s. Before the Rockies secured their series win in Miami, they had won as many events as Scheffler had won within that period— three. The stat read:

“Since May 4th, Scottie Scheffler has the same amount of wins as the Colorado Rockies have 😱#MLB #

Take a look at the post:

The Colorado Rockies were having a rather poor season after dropping to 9-50. This low performance set the record for the worst start to an MLB season since 1901. However, interestingly, the Rockies seem to have miraculously started performing better since being compared to the World No. 1 golfer.

A look at Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler lifts the 2025 Memorial Tournament tophy - Image Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler’s iconic victory at Muirfield Village began with a score of 70 in his opening round after he shot four birdies and two bogeys across 18 holes. The next day, he maintained his momentum with three birdies and no bogeys across his first nine holes. On the back nine, he shot an unfortunate double bogey on the 10th, but immediately recovered with two consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th.

On day three, the Ridgewood-born golfer forged ahead with a phenomenal bogey-free round across all 18 holes. He made par in his first nine holes and shot four birdies on the back nine to card 68.

In his final round, Scottie Scheffler shot a lone bogey on the 10th and three birdies, bringing his total score across 72 holes to 10-under 278. He was firmly in the lead, winning by four strokes ahead of Ben Griffin, who placed second with 6-under 282. One stroke behind Griffin, Sepp Straka finished in third place with 5-under.

