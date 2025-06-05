When Scottie Scheffler’s caddie praised prime Tiger Woods' presence: “No one could beat him”

Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler's caddie, once hailed prime Tiger Woods during the 2000 Canadian Open. The ongoing PGA Tour tournament at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley marks 25 years of Tiger Woods' iconic clutch bunker shot at the Canadian Open.

The American golf legend clinched the victory after hitting a 218-yard shot from the wet sand followed by a short putt to win the title. Woods carded a 22-under 266 to defeat New Zealand golfer Grant Waite by just a single stroke.

Tiger Woods at the 2000 Bell Canadian Open - Source: Getty

Ted Scott was on the bag for Waite at the time and he witnessed Woods' legendary moment upfront. The PGA Tour shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the silver jubilee of the iconic shot with Scott's comments along with multiple videos featuring Woods during the 2000 Canadian Open.

Ahead of the final day of the tournament, Scott told Waite:

"Think about Tiger Woods' 2000. No one could beat him and now you're paired with him on Sunday."

The PGA Tour caddie also spoke about the popularity of Woods during his prime. He said:

"Some people were literally crying when they saw him. Like he was a rockstar."

During the post-round press conference in 2000, Grant Waite had stated that no other golfer could execute the clutch shot out of the bunker like Woods. Waite claimed one title throughout his career on the PGA Tour, at the Kemper Open in 1993. He last played on the Tour in 2012 and joined the Champions Tour in 2015, where he was last seen in 2019.

Considered one of the prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour, the RBC Canadian Open is the third oldest running event after The Open and the U.S. Open. After his win in 2000, Woods became the first player to win the Triple Crown as he also won The Open Championship and the U.S. Open in the same year.

How many times has Tiger Woods appeared at the RBC Canadian Open?

Woods first played at the Canadian Open in 1996, soon after he turned professional. He finished at the 11th place after shooting an eight-under 208 in the tournament held at the Glen Abbey Golf course.

The following year, Woods missed the cut at the event with a six-over par score. He returned to the PGA Tour event in 2000, where he emerged victorious with a 22-under par total score.

Tiger Woods at the 2001 Bell Canadian Open - Source: Getty

In 2001, the Canadian Open took place at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, where Tiger Woods made his last appearance at the tournament. He carded a total four-under par score of 276 to tie for the 23rd position on the leaderboard.

