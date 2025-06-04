Is Tiger Woods playing at the RBC Canadian Open 2025? Availability explored

Tiger Woods is not playing at the RBC Canadian Open 2025 as he is still rehabilitating from surgery following an Achilles injury earlier this year. The event will begin on Thursday, June 5, at TPC Toronto in Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario.

Woods last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2001, where he tied for 23rd. This was his fourth start at the event and his third top-25 finish. He also posted a win in 2000 after shooting 22-under over four days.

Here's a look at the Woods' results at the RBC Canadian Open:

1996: 11, -8 (70, 70, 68)

1997: CUT, +6 (70, 76)

2000: 1, -22 (72, 65, 64, 65)

2001: T23, -4 (65, 73, 69, 69)

The RBC Canadian Open will feature 155 players in action, contending for a $9.8 million purse. Many top players, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa, have skipped the event to take a break ahead of the US Open 2025 week.

However, several big names, such as World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, will return to action this week. This is his first start since the PGA Championship, where he tied for 47th.

Here's a look at the top-rated players in action this week:

Rory McIlroy (2)

Ludvig Aberg (8)

Shane Lowry (12)

Justin Rose (19)

Robert MacIntyre (20)

Corey Conners (21)

Sungjae Im (22)

Wyndham Clark (23)

Nick Taylor (32)

Sam Burns (33)

Thomas Detry (34)

Taylor Pendrith (36)

Sahith Theegala (39)

Byeong Hun An (47)

Tom Kim (49)

Mackenzie Hughes (50)

What record did Tiger Woods achieve with the RBC Canadian Open 2000 win? Record explored

Tiger Woods has played just four times at the RBC Canadian Open, but those were enough for him to create history. He missed one cut in four starts and posted a win in 2000, beating Grant Waite by one stroke. However, this sole win was historic as he became only the second player to complete the Triple Crown of the PGA Tour.

For the uninitiated, a Triple Crown on the PGA Tour is when a player wins the three oldest events in a single season. Only Lee Trevino (1971) had won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open, and the RBC Canadian Open in the same year before Tiger Woods achieved the feat in 2000.

Overall, just six players have achieved the career Triple Crown. In addition to Woods and Trevino, Tommy Armour, Walter Hagen, Arnold Palmer, and Rory McIlroy are the other four names.

