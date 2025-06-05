Scottie Scheffler shares a motivational 3-word message for the 2025 Ryder Cup US team

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is all set to lead Team USA for the upcoming Ryder Cup. Recently, he shared an Instagram story posting a 29-second reel that showed him teeing off in front of American fans. He reshared original Instagram posts shared on June 4 by a collaboration between Scheffler, the Ryder Cup and Ryder Cup USA.

He captioned a strong message for his Instagram story, writing:

"LET'S GO USA," followed by adding the American flag emoji.

Scottie Scheffler's Instagram story

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage black in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26-28. Scheffler will lead Team USA. Schefffler recently secured his third PGA Tour victory of the 2025 season at the Memorial Tournament on June 1. He successfully defended his title and joined Tiger Woods as the only golfers to achieve back-to-back wins at this tournament.

This victory followed his win at the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson in May, where he matched the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record with a 31-under-par 253. Earlier this year, he secured his first PGA Championship title at Quail Hollow, finishing at 11-under-par.

With his recent victories, Scheffler's career PGA tour wins total at 16, placing him among the elites, including Tiger Woods, Sam Snead and Jack Nicklaus. Apart from that, Scheffler's Ryder Cup rankings went up after he won the Memorial tournament, resulting in his automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler dominated the 2025 Ryder Cup rankings after Memorial win

Scottie Scheffler's four-shot win over Ben Griffin at The Memorial tournament contributed to his current Ryder Cup rankings. With this victory, the Dallas native sat with 25,918.25 points, which helped him receive an automatic entry to the 2025 Ryder Cup. Scheffler's points were 14,000 points ahead of Xander Schauffele, who sat at 11,905.84 points.

The updated top 10 of the 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. rankings looked like:

" 1: Scottie Scheffler - 25918.25

2: Xander Schauffele - 11905.84

3: Bryson DeChambeau - 10318.00

4: Justin Thomas - 9457.69

5: Collin Morikawa - 9167.77

6: Russell Henley - 8677.80

7: Ben Griffin - 7343.86

8: Maverick McNealy - 6721.49

9: Harris English - 6719.56

10: Andrew Novak - 6111.38

Scheffler's Ryder Cup journey began in 2021 at Whistling Straits, where he made a significant impact by defeating World No. 1 Jon Rahm in singles, adding to Team USA's 19-9 victory.

However, the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club did not go as expected. Scheffler and partner Brooks Koepka faced a historic 9&7 defeat to Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg. Overall, Scheffler's 2023 Ryder Cup record stood at 0-2-2, with half points earned in four-ball and singles matches.

