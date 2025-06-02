2025 Ryder Cup Team USA updated rankings: Scottie Scheffler continues to dominate while Ben Griffin makes a big climb

Scottie Scheffler is coming off a successful title defence at the prestigious Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. His performance on the PGA Tour has placed him on top of the 2025 Ryder Cup rankings, making him the most eligible pick for Team USA. 29-year-old Ben Griffin has made a considerable leap on the ranking list as well.

This was Scheffler's third PGA Tour win of the 2025 season. Scheffler put up a dominating performance in the event and ended up winning the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event with a 4-stroke margin over Griffin.

This has put the Dallas pro on the 1st position of 2025 Ryder Cup Rankings with a staggering 25918.25 points in his bag. Scottie Scheffler's dominating performance has placed him more than 14,000 points ahead of his closest competitor at #2, Xander Schauffele.

On the other hand, Griffin earned his first 2025 victory at Zurich Classic at New Orleans. He also won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge in a close competition against Matt Schmid. Although he could not win against Scheffler at Muirfield, Griffin has placed himself in 7th position on the 2025 Ryder Cup Rankings.

Ben has secured an impressive 7343.86 points and jumped six ranks on the rankings table. Till now, Griffin might just be out of the selection zone, but the PGA Tour professional has showcased commendable efforts. Before USA Team Captain Keegan Bradley picks the co-captains, here's a look at the top 10 names in 2025 Ryder Cup rankings till now:

1: Scottie Scheffler - 25918.25

2: Xander Schauffele - 11905.84

3: Bryson DeChambeau - 10318.00

4: Justin Thomas - 9457.69

5: Collin Morikawa - 9167.77

6: Russell Henley - 8677.80

7: Ben Griffin - 7343.86

8: Maverick McNealy - 6721.49

9: Harris English - 6719.56

10: Andrew Novak - 6111.38

Scottie Scheffler shares his take on US players reportedly getting paid to play in Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler has played in Ryder Cup twice (2021 and 2023). Although his records in 2021 hinted at a brilliant impact, his 2023 Ryder Cup run did not turn out to be promising. In 7 matches, the three-time Major winner secured two wins, two losses and three ties.

As reports emerged of USA pros getting paid to compete in the Ryder Cup, Scheffler said (as quoted by Golf Digest):

"As far as I'm concerned, I don't play golf for money. I've been playing golf my whole life for free and the money's just a bonus. If somebody wants to pay us to come out here and play golf, that's great, I'm not going to say no to it."

While talking about this issue, Scheffler promised about proper usage of the money he gets.

"I'm going to do the best I can in my community to steward that money well. If we're getting paid to play—should we be getting paid the money we get paid to play in these tournaments now?"

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmindale from September 26 to 28.

