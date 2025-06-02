WATCH: Dad duty calls for Scottie Scheffler as he holds son with poop stain after Memorial Tournament 2025 win

Scottie Scheffler clinched his third victory of the season at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, June 1. After securing a four-stroke win at Muirfield, he went over to the stands to greet his wife, Meredith, and their son, Bennett.

The family celebrated Scheffler's achievement by embracing. As Scheffler picked up his toddler from Meredith's arms, she warned him that his back was stained with poop.

"He has poop all over his back, sorry," she said.

The World No. 1 didn't seem to mind much as he continued holding his son as if nothing had happened.

Scottie Scheffler won his first title of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, followed by his first PGA Championship victory last month. Meredith and Bennett had been present at both of these tournaments.

After trailing Ben Griffin for the majority of the tournament, Scheffler entered the final round on Sunday as the solo leader. Although he was initially only one stroke ahead of the rest of the field, he managed to widen the gap between him and other contenders to four strokes over the course of Round 4. The ace golfer eventually won the title with a total score of 10-under.

Ben Griffin was the runner-up with a total score of 6-under.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the Memorial Tournament this week?

Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament 2025 (Source: Imagn)

US golfer Scottie Scheffler started his campaign at the Memorial Tournament on a good note. He hit four birdies and two bogeys to score 2-under 70.

The ace golfer maintained his performance throughout Round 2 as well. On Friday (May 30), he hit five birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey to finish 2-under 70.

He posted a clean scorecard in Round 3 on Saturday (May 31). Scheffler hit four birdies to score 4-under 68. In the final round, he shot two birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 2-under 72.

In the final round on Sunday (June 1), he posted three birdies and one bogey to close the day at 2-under 70.

Despite starting the 2025 season late and slow following a freak hand injury in December, Scottie Scheffler returned to exceptional form last month. Up until the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he had recorded several top-ten performances but wasn't able to secure a win. However, he has been on a roll since that victory, clinching two more titles in almost the same month.

