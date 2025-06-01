“He’s a video game golfer”: Ben Griffin launches hilarious jab at Scottie Scheffler in an interview with Amanda Balionis

Ben Griffin has emerged as a breakout star in the 2025 season after his two wins at the Zurich Classic with Andrew Novak in April and the Charles Schwab Challenge last week. He had dominated the majority of the Memorial Tournament this week before losing the lead to Scottie Scheffler by one stroke after Round 3.

The latter is currently the solo leader in the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday (June 1). Griffin's bid to win the Signature Event appears to have fallen short.

But the 29-year-old appeared confident during his interview with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis post Round 3 on Saturday (May 31).

"I think as professional golfers we always believe we can get to these moments and you just kind of continue on the trajectory that you foresee," he said. "And I definitely would say my confidence is very high. I am excited to play with Scottie (Scheffler) tomorrow."

At the moment, Scottie Scheffler is one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. Ben Griffin had an amusing way of tipping his hat to Scheffler's skills while also adding that he could still be beaten.

"I have played with him a few times on Tour and going back to junior golf. So, he's a video game golfer but video game golfers can be beat. So, I am going to keep the pedal down and try to chase him."

Amanda Balionis had shown appreciation to Griffin's confidence and self-belief as she previewed the final round of the Memorial Tournament on her Instagram stories.

Calling the ace golfer's statement her "favorite thing", she mentioned that it would be "really fun" to see him go against Scottie Scheffler on Sunday. The two golfers are paired together for the final round of the tournament.

How have Ben Griffin and Scottie Scheffler performed at the Memorial Tournament so far?

Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin had a spectacular start to his campaign at the Memorial Tournament this week. He hit one eagle, seven birdies, and two bogeys to close his opening round at 7-under 65.

In Round 2, he shot one birdie and one bogey to score an even par. Griffin put up another even par score in Round 3 after recording five birdies and five bogeys. In the ongoing final round on Sunday (June 1), the 29-year-old is through 14 holes at the time of writing and has posted two birdies and three bogeys so far.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler had a decent start to his game at Muirfield this week. He shot four birdies and two bogeys to finish 2-under 70 in his opening round on Thursday (May 29).

In Round 2, he carded five birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey to score 2-under 70. He recorded a clean scoresheet in Round 3 after hitting four birdies and closing the day at 4-under 68.

In the ongoing final round, Scheffler was through 14 holes and had posted two birdies and one bogey so far.

