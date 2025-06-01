"One of the hottest players" - Amanda Balionis praises 29-YO pro for his recent form on the PGA Tour

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is at Muirfield this week to cover the Memorial Tournament. She shared her thoughts about the final round on Sunday (June 1) and heaped praise on Ben Griffin.

Ad

Balionis previewed Round 4 of the Memorial Tournament on her Instagram stories. Muirfield had been facing poor weather conditions this week. However, the broadcaster gave an update that the weather is expected to be a "bit more benign" for the final round.

"Sun is out. I think the conditions are going to be a little bit more benign with the winds. I think gusting will be upto 15 miles an hour today and obviously no rain so that's great news."

Ad

Trending

Balionis also gave a quick run through of all the contenders playing at Muirfield in the final round. She especially mentioned "solo leader" Scottie Scheffler and the 29-year-old golfer who has been giving the World no. 1 a run for his money lately - Ben Griffin.

"We also have Scottie Scheffler as our solo leader. Not shocking for anybody. And then Ben Griffin, who is one of the hottest players on the planet right now. He's also in that final pairing looking for his third win dating back to the Zurich Classic."

Ad

Screengrab of Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (Image via @balionis)

Scheffler and Griffin will both be looking for their third wins of the 2025 season in the final round of the Memorial Tourament on Sunday (June 1).

Ad

While the defending champion won the PGA Championship and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May, the latter won the Zurich Classic with Andrew Novak in April and the Charles Schwab Challenge last week.

Ben Griffin has been in spectacular form on the PGA Tour this year. Griffin had been leading the standings for the majority of the Memorial Tournament. Scottie Scheffler is currently one stroke ahead of him with a total score of 8-under.

Ad

Amanda Balionis on what Ben Griffin said to her ahead of Scottie Scheffler battle at Memorial Tournament

Amanda Balionis and Ben Griffin (Image via Imagn)

Ben Griffin has undoubtedly been the breakout star so far this season. CBS reporter Amanda Balionis further praised the North Carolina native in a video she shared on her Instagram stories.

Ad

She talked about his fellow competitors at the Memorial Tournament this week such as Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka and Jordan Spieth and added that Griffin was "still very much" in contention to win the Signature Event.

Screengrab from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (Image via @balionis)

Amanda Balionis also revealed her "favorite thing" that Ben Griffin told her after his round on Saturday (May 31).

Ad

"My favorite thing that Ben Griffin told me after his play yesterday was, 'Listen I'm not scared to go toe-to-toe against Scottie Scheffler'. He said, 'I've actually played with him a few times dating back to our junior golf days' and he confirmed, 'He is absolutely (a) video game player. But video game players can be beat'. So confidence is high. He's exactly where he thinks, he always knew he could be and it should be really fun to see how they battle it out today."

Ben Griffin and Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 2:05 pm ET on Sunday (June 1) for the final round of the Memorial Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More