The Memorial Tournament 2025 R4 Weather forecast: How will the winds fare?

The final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, is scheduled for Sunday, June 1. The weather forecast (per Accuweather) indicates hazy sunshine due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, with a high temperature of 71°F (22°C) and a low of 46°F (8°C).
Winds are expected to be light, coming from the northwest at 15 km/h (9 mph), with gusts up to 30 km/h (19 mph). There is no chance of precipitation, and cloud cover will be around 40%. The UV index is forecasted to be 11, categorized as extreme, so players and spectators should take precautions to protect themselves from sun exposure.
These conditions at the Memorial Tournament suggest a challenging day for the golfers, with the potential for the course to play firm and fast. The dry conditions leading up to the tournament have already made the greens more responsive, and the forecasted wind could add an extra layer of difficulty.
Players will need to adapt to the changing conditions and maintain focus to navigate the course effectively on the final day of this Signature Event.
What is the prize money payout for the Memorial Tournament 2025?
The 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, designated as a Signature Event on the PGA Tour calendar, offers a total purse of $20 million. The champion will claim $4 million in prize money along with 700 FedEx Cup points. Here is the final payout of the 2025 Memorial Tournament (via CBS):
- 1st — $4,000,000
- 2nd — $2,200,000
- 3rd — $1,400,000
- 4th — $1,000,000
- 5th — $840,000
- 6th — $760,000
- 7th — $700,000
- 8th — $646,000
- 9th — $600,000
- 10th — $556,000
- 11th — $514,000
- 12th — $472,000
- 13th — $430,000
- 14th — $389,000
- 15th — $369,000
- 16th — $349,000
- 17th — $329,000
- 18th — $309,000
- 19th — $289,000
- 20th — $269,000
- 21st — $250,000
- 22nd — $233,000
- 23rd — $216,000
- 24th — $200,000
- 25th — $184,000
- 26th — $168,000
- 27th — $161,000
- 28th — $154,000
- 29th — $147,000
- 30th — $140,000
- 31st — $133,000
- 32nd — $126,000
- 33rd — $119,000
- 34th — $114,000
- 35th — $109,000
- 36th — $104,000
- 37th — $99,000
- 38th — $94,000
- 39th — $90,000
- 40th — $86,000
- 41st — $82,000
- 42nd — $78,000
- 43rd — $74,000
- 44th — $70,000
- 45th — $66,000
- 46th — $62,000
- 47th — $58,000
- 48th — $56,000
- 49th — $54,000
- 50th — $52,000
- 51st — $51,000
- 52nd — $50,000
- 53rd — $49,000
- 54th — $48,000
- 55th — $47,000
- 56th — $46,000
- 57th — $45,000
- 58th — $44,000
- 59th — $43,000
- 60th — $42,000
- 61st — $41,000
- 62nd — $40,000
- 63rd — $39,000
- 64th — $38,000
- 65th — $37,000
- 66th — $36,000
- 67th — $35,000
- 68th — $34,000
- 69th — $33,000
- 70th — $32,000
- 71st — $31,000
- 72nd — $30,000