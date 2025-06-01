The Memorial Tournament 2025 R4 Weather forecast: How will the winds fare?

The final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, is scheduled for Sunday, June 1. The weather forecast (per Accuweather) indicates hazy sunshine due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, with a high temperature of 71°F (22°C) and a low of 46°F (8°C).

Ad

Winds are expected to be light, coming from the northwest at 15 km/h (9 mph), with gusts up to 30 km/h (19 mph). There is no chance of precipitation, and cloud cover will be around 40%. The UV index is forecasted to be 11, categorized as extreme, so players and spectators should take precautions to protect themselves from sun exposure.

These conditions at the Memorial Tournament suggest a challenging day for the golfers, with the potential for the course to play firm and fast. The dry conditions leading up to the tournament have already made the greens more responsive, and the forecasted wind could add an extra layer of difficulty.

Ad

Trending

Players will need to adapt to the changing conditions and maintain focus to navigate the course effectively on the final day of this Signature Event.

What is the prize money payout for the Memorial Tournament 2025?

The 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, designated as a Signature Event on the PGA Tour calendar, offers a total purse of $20 million. The champion will claim $4 million in prize money along with 700 FedEx Cup points. Here is the final payout of the 2025 Memorial Tournament (via CBS):

1st — $4,000,000

2nd — $2,200,000

3rd — $1,400,000

4th — $1,000,000

5th — $840,000

6th — $760,000

7th — $700,000

8th — $646,000

9th — $600,000

10th — $556,000

11th — $514,000

12th — $472,000

13th — $430,000

14th — $389,000

15th — $369,000

16th — $349,000

17th — $329,000

18th — $309,000

19th — $289,000

20th — $269,000

21st — $250,000

22nd — $233,000

23rd — $216,000

24th — $200,000

25th — $184,000

26th — $168,000

27th — $161,000

28th — $154,000

29th — $147,000

30th — $140,000

31st — $133,000

32nd — $126,000

33rd — $119,000

34th — $114,000

35th — $109,000

36th — $104,000

37th — $99,000

38th — $94,000

39th — $90,000

40th — $86,000

41st — $82,000

42nd — $78,000

43rd — $74,000

44th — $70,000

45th — $66,000

46th — $62,000

47th — $58,000

48th — $56,000

49th — $54,000

50th — $52,000

51st — $51,000

52nd — $50,000

53rd — $49,000

54th — $48,000

55th — $47,000

56th — $46,000

57th — $45,000

58th — $44,000

59th — $43,000

60th — $42,000

61st — $41,000

62nd — $40,000

63rd — $39,000

64th — $38,000

65th — $37,000

66th — $36,000

67th — $35,000

68th — $34,000

69th — $33,000

70th — $32,000

71st — $31,000

72nd — $30,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More