Why did Brian Campbell WD from the Memorial Tournament 2025? Reason explored

Golf fans are currently witnessing Round 2 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament features prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and many more. However, one notable name who has been around for a long time was forced to withdraw from the Memorial.

The distinguished name who has withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament is Brian Campbell. On X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of PGA Tour Communications shared a tweet in which it mentioned that Campbell had to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury to his shoulder.

The tweet read:

"Brian Campbell WD during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (shoulder injury)"

You can check the tweet by PGA Tour Communications below:

It's worth mentioning that Brian Campbell withdrew from the 2025 Memorial Tournament after playing the 14th hole. The 32-year-old golfer appeared to be struggling during the second round as he scored two bogeys and two double bogeys on the front nine.

He followed this up with a bogey and a triple bogey on the back nine. Campbell's triple bogey came on the par-4 hole 13, after which he made par on hole 14 and withdrew from the tournament. As of this writing, there has been no further update about Campbell's injury.

