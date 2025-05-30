Why did Brian Campbell WD from the Memorial Tournament 2025? Reason explored

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified May 30, 2025 20:45 GMT
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Brian Campbell at the Memorial Tournament [Image via Getty]

Golf fans are currently witnessing Round 2 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament features prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and many more. However, one notable name who has been around for a long time was forced to withdraw from the Memorial.

The distinguished name who has withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament is Brian Campbell. On X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of PGA Tour Communications shared a tweet in which it mentioned that Campbell had to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury to his shoulder.

The tweet read:

"Brian Campbell WD during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (shoulder injury)"

You can check the tweet by PGA Tour Communications below:

It's worth mentioning that Brian Campbell withdrew from the 2025 Memorial Tournament after playing the 14th hole. The 32-year-old golfer appeared to be struggling during the second round as he scored two bogeys and two double bogeys on the front nine.

He followed this up with a bogey and a triple bogey on the back nine. Campbell's triple bogey came on the par-4 hole 13, after which he made par on hole 14 and withdrew from the tournament. As of this writing, there has been no further update about Campbell's injury.

About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
