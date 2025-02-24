Who is Brian Campbell? Life and career of the American golfer

Brian Campbell recently secured an insane victory at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He defeated Aldrich Potgieter in the final playoff on Sunday. This was Campbell's first victory on the PGA Tour.

Ad

The golfer joined the Tour in 2017. However, he struggled with his form and eventually lost out on his card. But he managed to earn it back for the 2025 season after finishing 7th in the Korn Ferry Tour rankings.

Early Life

Brian Campbell was born in Newport Beach, California, in 1993. The US golfer attended the University of Illinois, where he represented the college in golf. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team winner in 2014. After proving himself in the amateur circuit, Campbell received low amateur honors at the 2015 US Open.

Ad

Trending

Placing 27th, he ranked higher than established competitors such as Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Lee Westwood, and Paul Casey, among others. Two weeks later, Brian Campbell turned pro.

As a professional, he first stepped on the field at the Nova Scotia Open, the then-Web.com Tour. The league was later named the Korn Ferry Tour. The ace golfer currently resides in Irvine, California.

Who is Brian Campbell's girlfriend?

Brian Campbell and girlfriend Kelsi McKee (Source: Getty)

Brian Campbell is in a relationship with Kelsi McKee. The latter was present at the Mexico Open and collapsed to the ground after the golfer secured a resounding victory.

Ad

The couple shared their happy moment together on the course. Their adorable pictures made their way to social media. While not much is known about McKee, she has written "wielder of a pen or keyboard" in her Instagram bio, meaning she is possibly a writer.

Who are the golfer's sponsors?

Brian Campbell is sponsored by PING, Original Penguin Sports, Footjoy, Mesa Verde Country Club and Colleton River Club.

Ad

How does the 2025 season look for Brian Campbell after Mexico Open win?

Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The Mexico Open win opened a lot of doors for Brian Campbell. The golfer has received a two-year exemption through 2027 and the victory quickly filled up his calendar for the forthcoming future.

Ad

Campbell will be seen in action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, Masters and the RBC Heritage.

What was in the golfer's bag for the 2025 Mexico Open?

Brian Campbell carried a mix of PING and Titleist clubs in his bag for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He is a PING athlete.

Here is what he carried in his bag for the tournament:

Ad

Driver

Club head: PING G440 LST 10.5 degrees (set at 10.1 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 TX (tipped 1 inch)

3-wood

Club head: PING G430 LST 15 degrees (set at 13.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX

7-wood

Club head: PING G430 Max 21 degrees (set at 19.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X

Irons

Club heads: PING Blueprint S (4-Iron to Pitching Wedge)

Shafts: KBS Tour 120 S

Wedges

Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 52 degrees 12 F

Shaft: KBS Tour 130 X

Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 56 degrees 10 S

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Club head: Titleist WedgeWorks 60 degrees L bounce

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Ad

Putter

Club head: PING Redwood Anser 2

Grips

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Golf Ball

Golf balls: Titleist Pro V1x

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback