Ben Griffin’s WITB: PGA Tour Pro’s equipment for the Memorial Tournament explored

A full breakdown of Ben Griffin's equipment was recently shared by witb dot com in an Instagram story on June 1. Griffin has been one of the most talked-about names on the PGA Tour this month, thanks to his victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Witb dot com reshared a reel originally posted by them on their Instagram account. They captioned the post as:

"Griffin enters the week ranked 22nd in strokes gained: approach, and he’s top 10 in proximity from 125-175 yards—a key range at Muirfield. If he keeps stripping his Mizuno S3s, he could have 12–14 birdie looks per round. That’s the good news. The bad news? The greens are faster than your ex moving on, and Griffin has been known to hit a few putts that make you question the very laws of physics. If his Scotty stays dialed, he’s dangerous. If it doesn’t, buckle up for a lot of 3-foot lip-outs and memes."

"Course conditions will be firm, fast, and mean—just how Griffin likes it. He’s a low-spin, high-flight guy who doesn’t mind shaping shots around trees or bouncing 3-irons off cart paths if necessary. Muirfield also favors creative shotmakers, and Griffin is basically the Bob Ross of the PGA Tour. He paints with wedges, dances with spin, and only occasionally shanks it into a hot dog stand. He thrives in chaos, and the back nine on Sunday at Memorial is pure, unfiltered, caffeinated chaos."

Ben Griffin is currently gaming a Ping G430 Max 10k driver set to 9 degrees. It's paired with a UST Mamiya Lin-Q proto V 60F5 shaft, built for maximum stability and launch. He's also carrying a TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood (15°) with the same shaft model.

Ben Griffin's wedge setup includes Mizuno Pro T1 wedges at 50°, paired with a TaylorMade MG4 wedge at 60°. He uses a Dynamic Golf Tour issue S400 shaft in all three wedges. Griffin uses a Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Rat Prototype. He uses the Maxfli Tour X golf ball. Ben Griffin used all these gears for the first round at the memorial. Let's look at his performance at the memorial.

Ben Griffin's lead slips on moving day at the Memorial Tournament

Griffin began the tournament carding an impressive 7-under-par 65 in the first round. It featured an eagle on the par-5 7th hole and a series of birdies. In the second round, Griffin balanced the momentum by shooting an even-par 72, at 7-under, tying for the lead with Nick Taylor.

However, in the third round, Griffin shot the first five holes at even par. It was followed by three consecutive birdies from the 6th to the 8th holes, followed by a bogey on the 9th. As a result, Griffin is now at 2-under for the day.

In the back nine, Griffin recorded three straight bogeys from holes 10 to 12. He bounced back with birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, but a closing bogey on the 18th resulted in an even-par 72 for the round. This left Ben Griffin at 7-under 209 through 54 holes.

