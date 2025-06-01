"Little surprised more golfers don’t" — Ben Griffin spills why he wears sunglasses on the PGA Tour

Ben Griffin is chasing his third PGA Tour title in the 2025 Memorial Tournament. During an interview at Muirfield Village, he revealed why he often wears sunglasses during tournaments.

Ad

Griffin turned pro in 2018 and claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which he won with Andrew Novak. His second title came barely a month later at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

In a post-round interview at the Memorial Tournament, an interviewer pointed out that the 29-year-old golfer wore sunglasses on the course even though most golfers didn't. Griffin replied:

“Yeah, it’s interesting. After learning a little bit more about my experience, I’m a little surprised more golfers don’t.”

Ad

Trending

Ben Griffin then shared that he saw floaters because of his poor vision. Last year, he visited an eye doctor who discovered that his retinas were starting to detach. The North Carolina-born golfer had to undergo laser surgery to correct the issue, or he would’ve been at risk of completely losing his vision.

“I still see the floaters. I had to get the surgery just to like, maintain my level. And because of that, when I wear sunglasses, it’s a little bit darker out, so I don’t necessarily see the floaters as well. So, if it’s really bright out and I’m not wearing sunglasses, I look into the clouds and I see black stuff everywhere.”

Ad

Take a look at a clip of the interview posted by the PGA Tour on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Ben Griffin took the lead after the first and second rounds of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. However, on moving day, he was bested by Scottie Scheffler, who shot to the number one spot with a total of 8-under. Meanwhile, Griffin landed in second place on the provisional leaderboard with 7-under.

How did Ben Griffin perform in his third round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Ben Griffin at Muirfield Village - Image Source: Imagn

On moving day at Muirfield Village, Ben Griffin maintained even par on his first five holes. He followed up with three straight phenomenal birdies from the sixth to eighth, but shot his first bogey of the day on the par-4 ninth hole.

Ad

Following a great performance on the front nine, Griffin began to struggle on the back nine. He shot three straight bogeys from the 10th to 12th. He seemed to pick up the pace with two consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th, but still closed with an unfortunate bogey on the 18th.

The two-time PGA Tour winner finished with even par in his third round, bringing his total across 54 holes to 7-under 209. As a result, he lost his lead position and was bumped one spot down the leaderboard.

Two strokes behind Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor is sitting in third place with 5-under. In T4, Sepp Straka is tied with Jordan Spieth and Keegan Bradley with 3-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More