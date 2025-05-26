Ben Griffin ‘don't want’ his fiancé driving the car won at Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Griffin won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday. The bank loan officer turned pro golfer clinched his first individual PGA Tour title. He carded a 1-over par 71 to take a one-shot win over Matti Schmid at Colonial Country Club and won the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $9,500,000 purse. Apart from the prize money, Griffin also won a fully restored 1992 Defender, which he doesn’t plan to let his fiancé drive.

The 29-year-old, who broke out this season by winning the team-format Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak last month, expressed his wish to ride the Schwab Defender himself. The ace golfer said he “don't want to see” his fiancé, Dana Myeroff, “behind the wheel quite yet.” He defended himself by stating that she’d “want to be a passenger princess” with him in the modern 430HP Chevrolet LS3 Conversion with a 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission car.

However, the champion added that he doesn’t plan to drive his newly won car to Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament next weekend.

Replying to a media query about “who drives the car,” Ben Griffin said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I don't want to see her behind the wheel quite yet. No, it's fine. She wants to be a passenger princess. Yeah, I'm not going to be driving it from here to the Memorial, but when we do drive it, it will be very fun.”

He further revealed the couples’, who recently moved to Jupiter, Florida and technically became Tiger Woods’ neighbors, plans for the car’s ‘first ride.’

Ben Griffin added:

“I think we decided we're taking it to the beach as our first stop. We recently moved to Jupiter, Florida, and are in the process of renovating a home, so the garage has a lot of 2-by-4s. We're going to find space to store it in the meantime. It's going to be fun to ride that thing around.”

Who is Ben Griffin fiancé?

Ben Griffin got engaged to Dana Myeroff in July last year at the luxurious Cloister at Sea Island resort in Georgia. The PGA Tour golfer’s partner is a full-time working woman in the tech and consulting world. According to her LinkedIn, Myeroff is currently working as a Senior Customer Success Manager at Evisort, a contract management platform.

Myeroff is originally from Chardon, Ohio and graduated from Lehigh University in 2019. The golfer’s number 1 fan studied business information systems and accounting at Lehigh, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and started working as an intern at a Private Financial Planning Firm in 2015. She went on to take a Senior Digital Transformation & Innovation Consultant role at EY, which she did for nearly four years, before moving to her current role in August 2023.

It is unclear as to when Myeroff started dating Ben Griffin. However, she has proved multiple times that she is indeed the North Carolina native golfer’s biggest fan. Dana was with the latest PGA Tour winner when he earned his first Tour card in 2022. She posted pictures from the achievement captioned, “PGA Tour here we come baby.” Most recently, she took to her Instagram to laud her partner’s first-ever win on the circuit at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

