Which restored car did Ben Griffin win for his Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 victory? Details explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 26, 2025 00:36 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Ben Griffin poses with 1992 Schwab Defender after Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 win (Image Source: Imagn)

On Sunday, May 25, Ben Griffin fired a 1-over 71 in the final round to win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. Following the final round, he posted a one-shot win over Matti Schmid to claim his maiden title.

For the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 win, Griffin received a fully restored 1993 Schwab Defender. The fully restored 1993 Defender comprises a modern 430HP Chevrolet LS3 conversion with a 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission, bespoke axe and shovel.

It also features L.L. Bean fly rods and custom mounts and has a unique Schwab badging. The interior is customized with leather and has Colonial plaid inserts.

For the uninitiated, the Charles Schwab Challenge has been awarding winners a restored car. Here's a look at previous winners and the car they received:

  • 2019: Kevin Na (1973 Dodge Challenger)
  • 2021: Jason Kokrak (1946 Schwab Power Wagon)
  • 2022: Sam Burns (1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am)
  • 2023: Emiliano Grillo (1973 Schwab Bronco)
  • 2024: Davis Riley (1975 Schwab Corvette Stingray)

How much money did Ben Griffin earn for winning the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?

The purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 was $9.5 million, and Ben Griffin bagged $1.71 million as the winner’s share.

Here's a look at the payout for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (top 28 and ties):

  • 1. Ben Griffin (-12): $1,710,000
  • 2. Matti Schmid (-11): $1,035,300
  • 3. Bud Cauley (-9): $655,000
  • T4. Tommy Fleetwood (-8): $427,500
  • T4. Scottie Scheffler (-8): $427,500
  • T6. Aldrich Potgieter (-7): $299,725
  • T6. Harry Hall (-7): $299,725
  • T6. J.J. Spaun (-7): $299,725
  • T6. Ryo Hisatsune (-7): $299,725
  • T6. Robert MacIntyre (-7): $299,725
  • T11. Gary Woodland (-6): $203,775
  • T11. Vince Whaley (-6): $203,775
  • T11. Karl Vilips (-6): $203,775
  • T11. Andrew Novak (-6): $203,775
  • T11. Nick Hardy (-6): $203,775
  • T16. Michael Kim (-5): $140,125
  • T16. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5): $140,125
  • T16. Kris Ventura (-5): $140,125
  • T16. Pierceson Coody (-5): $140,125
  • T16. Emiliano Grillo (-5): $140,125
  • T16. Rickie Fowler (-5): $140,125
  • T22. Max Greyserman (-4): $88,667
  • T22. Webb Simpson (-4): $88,667
  • T22. Matt Wallace (-4): $88,667
  • T22. Lucas Glover (-4): $88,667
  • T22. Kurt Kitayama (-4): $88,667
  • T22. Akshay Bhatia (-4): $88,667
  • T28. Patrick Rodgers (-3): $60,979
  • T28. Sam Stevens (-3): $60,979
  • T28. Mac Meissner (-3): $60,979
  • T28. Mark Hubbard (-3): $60,979
  • T28. Chris Gotterup (-3): $60,979
  • T28. Si Woo Kim (-3): $60,979
  • T28. Eric Cole (-3): $60,979
  • T28. John Pak (-3): $60,979
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
