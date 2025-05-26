Which restored car did Ben Griffin win for his Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 victory? Details explored

On Sunday, May 25, Ben Griffin fired a 1-over 71 in the final round to win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. Following the final round, he posted a one-shot win over Matti Schmid to claim his maiden title.
For the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 win, Griffin received a fully restored 1993 Schwab Defender. The fully restored 1993 Defender comprises a modern 430HP Chevrolet LS3 conversion with a 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission, bespoke axe and shovel.
It also features L.L. Bean fly rods and custom mounts and has a unique Schwab badging. The interior is customized with leather and has Colonial plaid inserts.
For the uninitiated, the Charles Schwab Challenge has been awarding winners a restored car. Here's a look at previous winners and the car they received:
- 2019: Kevin Na (1973 Dodge Challenger)
- 2021: Jason Kokrak (1946 Schwab Power Wagon)
- 2022: Sam Burns (1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am)
- 2023: Emiliano Grillo (1973 Schwab Bronco)
- 2024: Davis Riley (1975 Schwab Corvette Stingray)
How much money did Ben Griffin earn for winning the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?
The purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 was $9.5 million, and Ben Griffin bagged $1.71 million as the winner’s share.
Here's a look at the payout for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (top 28 and ties):
- 1. Ben Griffin (-12): $1,710,000
- 2. Matti Schmid (-11): $1,035,300
- 3. Bud Cauley (-9): $655,000
- T4. Tommy Fleetwood (-8): $427,500
- T4. Scottie Scheffler (-8): $427,500
- T6. Aldrich Potgieter (-7): $299,725
- T6. Harry Hall (-7): $299,725
- T6. J.J. Spaun (-7): $299,725
- T6. Ryo Hisatsune (-7): $299,725
- T6. Robert MacIntyre (-7): $299,725
- T11. Gary Woodland (-6): $203,775
- T11. Vince Whaley (-6): $203,775
- T11. Karl Vilips (-6): $203,775
- T11. Andrew Novak (-6): $203,775
- T11. Nick Hardy (-6): $203,775
- T16. Michael Kim (-5): $140,125
- T16. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5): $140,125
- T16. Kris Ventura (-5): $140,125
- T16. Pierceson Coody (-5): $140,125
- T16. Emiliano Grillo (-5): $140,125
- T16. Rickie Fowler (-5): $140,125
- T22. Max Greyserman (-4): $88,667
- T22. Webb Simpson (-4): $88,667
- T22. Matt Wallace (-4): $88,667
- T22. Lucas Glover (-4): $88,667
- T22. Kurt Kitayama (-4): $88,667
- T22. Akshay Bhatia (-4): $88,667
- T28. Patrick Rodgers (-3): $60,979
- T28. Sam Stevens (-3): $60,979
- T28. Mac Meissner (-3): $60,979
- T28. Mark Hubbard (-3): $60,979
- T28. Chris Gotterup (-3): $60,979
- T28. Si Woo Kim (-3): $60,979
- T28. Eric Cole (-3): $60,979
- T28. John Pak (-3): $60,979