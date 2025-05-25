Who is Ben Griffin? All about the 29-YO who is making waves at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Griffin is currently tied for the lead after playing three rounds at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The professional golfer has shot up to fame following his incredible performance this week at Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, USA.

Griffin is a 29-year-old golfer who started playing golf while he in East Chapel Hill High School, securing two NCHSAA 4A individual state championships. While he was studying at the University of North Carolina, he played collegiate golf for four years (2014 to 2018). The Georgia native ended up ended up being named a two-time honorable mention All-American.

2018 marked Griffin's entry into the professional golf circuit. He started competing in PGA Tour Canada and won the Staal Foundation Open in July 2018. Throughout the next year, Ben Griffin played on the Canadian Tour and also competed on the Korn Ferry Tour.

In 2022, he ended up earning the PGA Tour card after finishing eighth on the regular season points list. Before this year, he scored two runner-up finishes. In 2025, he finally secured a PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak, after defeating the Højgaard brothers with one stroke.

Ben Griffin's latest perfromance at the Charles Schwab Challenge has been impressive so far. In three rounds, he has shot 66, 63, and 68 respectively, bringing his 54-hole total to 13 under par 197. He is holding the first position along with Matti Schmid, with the duo four strokes ahead of third place.

On Sunday (May 25), for the final round of Charles Schwab Challenge, Griffin will tee off along with Schmid and Rickie Fowler at 12.50 pm EST. Despite facing a really challenging third round on moving day, the golfer seemed hopeful about keeping the lead over the final 18 holes.

Ben Griffin expresses confidence before final round of Charles Schwab Challenge

After he ended his third round at T1, an excited Ben Griffin faced the reporters at Colonial Country Club. When he was questioned about his hopes for the final round, the PGA Tour pro appeared quite confident.

While talking in the post-match conference, Griffin said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I'm a PGA TOUR winner now, so that helps. Going into tomorrow very confident. I feel like I'm in a really good spot. It seems like me and Matti are going to duel it out a little bit tomorrow based on the way the leaderboard is, at least try to take advantage of our leads that we currently have over third and fourth."

Ben Griffin also said in his statement:

"The pedal is going to be down. I'm excited to get back out there. You know, there's some birdie holes to start the round tomorrow. So excited to go at it and see what I can do..."

If the 29-year old golfer clinches the Charles Schwab Challenge, it would mark the second PGA Tour title victory of his professional career.

