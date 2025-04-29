  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ben Griffin reveals a crucial PGA Tour benefit he locked in with Zurich Classic win: "It's huge"

Ben Griffin reveals a crucial PGA Tour benefit he locked in with Zurich Classic win: "It's huge"

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Apr 29, 2025 17:01 GMT
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won by a slim margin at the Zurich Classic. They finished four rounds with 28 shots under par, one shot ahead of the Højgaard twins. They both won $1,329,400 in prize money for their triumph.

Ad

During a recent interview on the YouTube channel Dan on Golf, Griffin discussed his future in the sport and commented on the topic of retirement.

The 28-year-old shared details about the PGA's retirement funds for players. However, for those funds, a player's performance over the last five years is evaluated.

Ben Griffin revealed this, claiming that now that they have won the Zurich Classic, they have secured their future in the sport. He also shared that while fans don't give it much thought, golfers do, stating:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If you play five seasons on the PGA Tour your retirement funds vest so if you play four straight seasons and you lose your card, you don't get retirement funds which is based on cuts made and so I think both of us on our careers we've basically locked up the next couple years so it feels good. Some people probably don't (think about it). But us golfers definitely do, so it's huge." [H/T: 9:30]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak will now head towards TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which will take place from May 1-4.

Zurich Classic 2025's final leaderboard ft. Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Zurich Classic 2025, featuring Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, had a highly competitive field this year. The form of defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry sparked the excitement for this PGA Tour event.

Ad

They both did well in the tournament, finishing 22 shots under par and tied for 12th place. But Novak and Griffin performed better and finished at the top of the leaderboard.

Talking about the leaderboard, here's a look at it (top 35):

1st Place

  • Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin

2nd Place

  • Nicolai Højgaard & Rasmus Højgaard

3rd Place

  • Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III

Tied for 4th Place

  • David Lipsky & Dylan Wu
  • Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe
  • Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Luke List & Henrik Norlander
Ad

Tied for 8th Place

  • Chad Ramey & Justin Lower
  • Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo

Tied for 10th Place

  • Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips
  • Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry

Tied for 12th Place

  • Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar
  • Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins
  • Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin
  • Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker
  • Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett
  • Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry

Tied for 18th Place

  • J.T. Poston & Keith Mitchell
  • Ricky Castillo & William Mouw
  • Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer
  • Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala
  • Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton
  • Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya

Tied for 24th Place

Ad
  • Steven Fisk & Tim Widing
  • Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy

Tied for 26th Place

  • David Skinns & Ben Taylor
  • Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson

Tied for 28th Place

  • Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Kevin Tway & Bud Cauley
  • Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman

31st Place

  • Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner

Tied for 32nd Place

  • Thomas Detry & Robert MacIntyre
  • Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
  • Cam Davis & Adam Svensson

35th Place

  • Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications