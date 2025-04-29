Ben Griffin reveals a crucial PGA Tour benefit he locked in with Zurich Classic win: "It's huge"

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won by a slim margin at the Zurich Classic. They finished four rounds with 28 shots under par, one shot ahead of the Højgaard twins. They both won $1,329,400 in prize money for their triumph.
During a recent interview on the YouTube channel Dan on Golf, Griffin discussed his future in the sport and commented on the topic of retirement.
The 28-year-old shared details about the PGA's retirement funds for players. However, for those funds, a player's performance over the last five years is evaluated.
Ben Griffin revealed this, claiming that now that they have won the Zurich Classic, they have secured their future in the sport. He also shared that while fans don't give it much thought, golfers do, stating:
"If you play five seasons on the PGA Tour your retirement funds vest so if you play four straight seasons and you lose your card, you don't get retirement funds which is based on cuts made and so I think both of us on our careers we've basically locked up the next couple years so it feels good. Some people probably don't (think about it). But us golfers definitely do, so it's huge." [H/T: 9:30]
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak will now head towards TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which will take place from May 1-4.
Zurich Classic 2025's final leaderboard ft. Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
The Zurich Classic 2025, featuring Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, had a highly competitive field this year. The form of defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry sparked the excitement for this PGA Tour event.
They both did well in the tournament, finishing 22 shots under par and tied for 12th place. But Novak and Griffin performed better and finished at the top of the leaderboard.
Talking about the leaderboard, here's a look at it (top 35):
1st Place
- Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin
2nd Place
- Nicolai Højgaard & Rasmus Højgaard
3rd Place
- Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III
Tied for 4th Place
- David Lipsky & Dylan Wu
- Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe
- Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen
- Luke List & Henrik Norlander
Tied for 8th Place
- Chad Ramey & Justin Lower
- Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo
Tied for 10th Place
- Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips
- Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry
Tied for 12th Place
- Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar
- Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins
- Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin
- Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker
- Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett
- Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
Tied for 18th Place
- J.T. Poston & Keith Mitchell
- Ricky Castillo & William Mouw
- Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer
- Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala
- Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton
- Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya
Tied for 24th Place
- Steven Fisk & Tim Widing
- Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy
Tied for 26th Place
- David Skinns & Ben Taylor
- Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson
Tied for 28th Place
- Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Tway & Bud Cauley
- Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman
31st Place
- Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner
Tied for 32nd Place
- Thomas Detry & Robert MacIntyre
- Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
- Cam Davis & Adam Svensson
35th Place
- Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie