Ben Griffin reveals a crucial PGA Tour benefit he locked in with Zurich Classic win: "It's huge"

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won by a slim margin at the Zurich Classic. They finished four rounds with 28 shots under par, one shot ahead of the Højgaard twins. They both won $1,329,400 in prize money for their triumph.

During a recent interview on the YouTube channel Dan on Golf, Griffin discussed his future in the sport and commented on the topic of retirement.

The 28-year-old shared details about the PGA's retirement funds for players. However, for those funds, a player's performance over the last five years is evaluated.

Ben Griffin revealed this, claiming that now that they have won the Zurich Classic, they have secured their future in the sport. He also shared that while fans don't give it much thought, golfers do, stating:

"If you play five seasons on the PGA Tour your retirement funds vest so if you play four straight seasons and you lose your card, you don't get retirement funds which is based on cuts made and so I think both of us on our careers we've basically locked up the next couple years so it feels good. Some people probably don't (think about it). But us golfers definitely do, so it's huge." [H/T: 9:30]

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak will now head towards TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which will take place from May 1-4.

Zurich Classic 2025's final leaderboard ft. Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Zurich Classic 2025, featuring Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, had a highly competitive field this year. The form of defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry sparked the excitement for this PGA Tour event.

They both did well in the tournament, finishing 22 shots under par and tied for 12th place. But Novak and Griffin performed better and finished at the top of the leaderboard.

Talking about the leaderboard, here's a look at it (top 35):

1st Place

Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin

2nd Place

Nicolai Højgaard & Rasmus Højgaard

3rd Place

Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III

Tied for 4th Place

David Lipsky & Dylan Wu

Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe

Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen

Luke List & Henrik Norlander

Tied for 8th Place

Chad Ramey & Justin Lower

Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo

Tied for 10th Place

Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips

Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry

Tied for 12th Place

Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar

Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins

Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin

Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker

Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry

Tied for 18th Place

J.T. Poston & Keith Mitchell

Ricky Castillo & William Mouw

Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer

Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala

Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton

Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya

Tied for 24th Place

Steven Fisk & Tim Widing

Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy

Tied for 26th Place

David Skinns & Ben Taylor

Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson

Tied for 28th Place

Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Tway & Bud Cauley

Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman

31st Place

Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner

Tied for 32nd Place

Thomas Detry & Robert MacIntyre

Davis Riley & Nick Hardy

Cam Davis & Adam Svensson

35th Place

Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie

