"It's elite consistency" – Jordan Spieth lauds Scottie Scheffler's dominant play at Memorial Tournament

Jordan Spieth lauded the impressive performance of the current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler at the ongoing 2025 Memorial Tournament. The three-time major winner jumped up three spots on the leaderboard to take the lead after the third round of the signature PGA Tour event and is in contention to win the tournament.

Ad

Scheffler continued to dominate in 2025 after his highly impressive season in 2024, where he won seven tournaments and recorded two runner-up finishes. This season on the PGA Tour, he has already won two events so far, and is in contention for another title this week.

In the post-round press conference of the Memorial Tournament, Jordan Spieth candidly reflected on Scottie Scheffler's game and called it an "elite consistency."

"There's a shot in and the worst he's going to do is 15 feet, and most guys are going to hit a good there, but for him that was, like, the worst shot he probably -- he's probably, like, all right, yeah, I played that safe and cast a putt out and go to tomorrow. So it's elite consistency and it's because of his tempo and club face control yields these kind of results," Spieth said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth is also having a decent outing this week at the Memorial Tournament. He will tee off for the final round five strokes behind the third-round leader and has a good chance to win $4 million in prize money.

Jordan Spieth reflects on his performance at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Jordan Spieth started his outing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with an opening round of 72, but he bounced back in the game after the tough start. He carded a round of 69 to make the cut in the event and then played a round of 72 to settle in the T4 position.

Ad

On Saturday, he started the game on the first tee hole with a birdie and then added a bogey on the next hole. He made three bogeys and four birdies on the front nine and three bogeys and two birdies on the back nine for an even-par round.

In the post-round press conference, Spieth talked about his third-round performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"Today, I felt like I was in the mix on the weekend in pretty much a major championship, a top-5, top-8 tournament that we play in the world. So that was fun. "

The final fourth round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament will take place on Sunday, June 1. The players will start the game at 8:55 am ET, with Austin Eckroat starting the game. Jordan Spieth will tee off at 1:43 pm ET in a group with Keegan Bradley, while Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin will tee off together at 2:05 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More