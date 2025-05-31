“I couldn’t get a stance,” - Jordan Spieth details the drop drama at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Jordan Spieth is currently competing at the Memorial Tournament this week. He is placed T5 after the culmination of Rounds one and two on Friday (May 30), with a total score of 3-under.

Playing on the par-5 11th hole on Friday, Spieth's tee shot landed on the steep slope lining the water. He took off his shoes and rolled up his trousers as she trotted down to assess the situation. The golfer initially considered taking the shot from the slope and the wet region itself. However, he later ended up taking a drop.

Speaking to the press after his second round, he explained why he ultimately opted for a drop.

"I took the drop because I couldn't get a stance. The creek's too deep so I couldn't actually stand in the water. Also, I could reach the green, which was a big reason why I took a drop. If I took a drop I could still reach the green, and if I were to chip out I was only going to get 20, 30 yards out of it," he said via ASAP Text.

Jordan Spieth went on to secure a par save on the par-5 11th hole in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament.

"It was quick" - Jordan Spieth on the discussion to decide on the drop

Jordan Spieth and his caddy Michael Greller at the 2025 Memorial Tournament - First Round - (Source: Imagn)

In Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament on Friday (May 30), as Jordan Spieth judged whether he could hit his second shot from the slope, his caddy, Michael Greller, stood above discussing the matter with him. Spieth later revealed in the post-round press interview that the discussion to take the drop was a "quick" one.

"It was quick. I took my shoes off just to see if I could get in and see if there was like some footing, if the creek was shallow or something. Because I could see the ball, and I could have definitely got a club on it. It was, off the tee it was just hanging, hanging, hanging, it looked like -- I just hit it off the heel and so it pulled. But it wasn't long, once I got in there I just didn't have a stance."

In his opening round on Thursday (May 29), Spieth recorded four birdies and four bogeys to score even par. In Round 2, he improved on his performance by hitting five birdies and two bogeys to close his day at 3-under 69.

At the moment, Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor are leading the standings with a score of 7-under par each.

