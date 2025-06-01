Scottie Scheffler once again proves why he is the World’s No. 1 with his Memorial Tournament presence

Scottie Scheffler's presence at the 2025 Memorial Tournament has once again underscored why he remains the world's no. 1 golfer. Scheffler composed a 4-under 68 on Saturday with a bogey-free round, which positioned him to a solo 54-hole lead at Muirfield Village, one of the toughest stops on the PGA Tour.

Ad

The magnitude of Scheffler's dominance was highlighted off the course as well. On June 1, Golf Digest shared a post on Instagram that included a tweet by renowned golf statistician Justin Ray. The caption of the post reads:

"He's pretty good. 🤣"

Ad

Trending

The post featured a photo of Scottie Scheffler walking confidently with his putter. Since 2022, no player has matched his consistency at the top leaderboards. His 12 outright 54-hole leads more than quadruple the next closest competitor. Scottie Scheffler entered the weekend six shots behind; he surged ahead on Saturday with a remarkable back nine. It featured four birdies in the final five holes to card a bogey-free 68.

With this, Scottie Scheffler is propelled into the solo lead at Muirfield Village Golf Club, one stroke ahead of Ben Griffin. After his recent victory at the PGA Championship, Scheffler is now aiming for his third straight win in four tournaments. Scheffler also talked about his performance in a post-round interview.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler grabs solo lead at 2025 Memorial Tournament

The signature PGA Tour event, held in Dublin, Ohio, saw Scottie Scheffler continue his remarkable run of form this season. In a post-round interview with ASAP Sports, the three-time major champion shared insights into how the day unfolded, saying:

"There's opportunity there on 14 and 15, and 13 if you're in the fairway. With the wind direction we had today those holes are downwind, so there's some good opportunities there for birdie, 15 being a reachable par-5."

Ad

"I just hit a lot of really good shots down the stretch, you know, in the fairway from 13 on, which is important, and gave myself a lot of good looks and was able to hole some there -- holed two really nice putts there on 17 and 18. A really good one on 14 as well," Scheffler added.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament riding high on momentum, as he recently won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. In his last three appearances, Scheffler boasts two victories and a top-five finish. With that, here's the leaderboard of the Memorial Tournament:

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)

2 - Ben Griffin (-7)

3 - Nick Taylor (-5)

T4 - Sepp Straka (-3)

T4 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T4 - Jordan Spieth (-3)

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-2)

T7 - Patrick Cantlay (-2)

T7 - Shane Lowry (-2)

T10 - Jacob Bridgeman (-1)

T10 - Russell Henley (-1)

T12 - Maverick McNealy (E)

T12 - Xander Schauffele (E)

T12 - Sam Burns (E)

T15 - Corey Conners (+1)

T15 - Ryan Gerard (+1)

T15 - Harris English (+1)

T15 - Ryan Fox (+1)

T15 - Tom Hoge (+1)

T20 - Sungjae Im (+2)

T20 - Taylor Pendrith (+2)

T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2)

T23 - Tommy Fleetwood (+3)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+3)

T23 - Akshay Bhatia (+3)

T26 - Matt Kuchar (+4)

T26 - Justin Thomas (+4)

T26 - Jhonattan Vegas (+4)

T26 - Bud Cauley (+4)

T26 - Eric Cole (+4)

T31 - Cameron Young (+5)

T31 - Adam Hadwin (+5)

T31 - Stephan Jaeger (+5)

T31 - Adam Scott (+5)

T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5)

T31 - Tony Finau (+5)

T31 - Mackenzie Hughes (+5)

T38 - Brandt Snedeker (+6)

T38 - Thomas Detry (+6)

T38 - Viktor Hovland (+6)

T38 - Max Homa (+6)

T38 - Andrew Novak (+6)

T43 - Hideki Matsuyama (+7)

T43 - Max Greyserman (+7)

T43 - Michael Kim (+7)

T43 - Nick Dunlap (+7)

T43 - Min Woo Lee (+7)

T43 - Sam Stevens (+7)

T43 - Ludvig Aberg (+7)

T43 - Davis Thompson (+7)

T51 - Alex Noren (+8)

T51 - Harry Higgs (+8)

T51 - Denny McCarthy (+8)

T51 - Justin Rose (+8)

55 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+9)

56 - Wyndham Clark (+10)

57 - Austin Eckroat (+11)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More