What Scottie Scheffler said after making it to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament 

American golfer Scottie Scheffler has taken the lead at the 2025 Memorial Tournament after three rounds. He is in contention to defend his title this week.

The World No. 1 played the round of 68 on Saturday, May 31, in the third round of the signature PGA Tour event. It was his lowest of three days' score at the event, and with that, he jumped three spots on the leaderboard to take solo lead in the game while heading for the final round on Sunday, June 1.

In Saturday's post-round press conference, Scheffler was asked about his performance in the third round. In response, the three-time Major winner talked about how the weather conditions affected the game and his birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, and two more birdies that he added on the concluding two holes. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"There's opportunity there on 14 and 15, and 13 if you're in the fairway. With the wind direction we had today those holes are downwind, so there's some good opportunities there for birdie, 15 being a reachable par-5.

"I just hit a lot of really good shots down the stretch, you know, in the fairway from 13 on, which is important, and gave myself a lot of good looks and was able to hole some there -- holed two really nice putts there on 17 and 18. A really good one on 14 as well," he added.

Scottie Scheffler has won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 and the PGA Championship. He has been in good form, and in the last three starts, he has two wins and a top 5 finish.

Meanwhile, Ben Griffin, who won last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, is also in contention to win the Memorial Tournament 2025. He settled in solo second at 7-under, just one stroke behind Scheffler.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament featuring Scottie Scheffler

While Scottie Scheffler took the lead, the second-round leaders Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor slipped to second and third place on the leaderboard, respectively. However, they also have a good chance to win on Sunday.

It was a moving day for Sepp Straka on Saturday, and after playing a round of 66, he jumped 27 spots on the leaderboard and settled in a tie for fourth with Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament after Saturday's round, featuring Scottie Scheffler in the lead:

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)

2 - Ben Griffin (-7)

3 - Nick Taylor (-5)

T4 - Sepp Straka (-3)

T4 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T4 - Jordan Spieth (-3)

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-2)

T7 - Patrick Cantlay (-2)

T7 - Shane Lowry (-2)

T10 - Jacob Bridgeman (-1)

T10 - Russell Henley (-1)

T12 - Maverick McNealy (E)

T12 - Xander Schauffele (E)

T12 - Sam Burns (E)

T15 - Corey Conners (+1)

T15 - Ryan Gerard (+1)

T15 - Harris English (+1)

T15 - Ryan Fox (+1)

T15 - Tom Hoge (+1)

T20 - Sungjae Im (+2)

T20 - Taylor Pendrith (+2)

T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2)

T23 - Tommy Fleetwood (+3)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+3)

T23 - Akshay Bhatia (+3)

T26 - Matt Kuchar (+4)

T26 - Justin Thomas (+4)

T26 - Jhonattan Vegas (+4)

T26 - Bud Cauley (+4)

T26 - Eric Cole (+4)

T31 - Cameron Young (+5)

T31 - Adam Hadwin (+5)

T31 - Stephan Jaeger (+5)

T31 - Adam Scott (+5)

T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5)

T31 - Tony Finau (+5)

T31 - Mackenzie Hughes (+5)

T38 - Brandt Snedeker (+6)

T38 - Thomas Detry (+6)

T38 - Viktor Hovland (+6)

T38 - Max Homa (+6)

T38 - Andrew Novak (+6)

T43 - Hideki Matsuyama (+7)

T43 - Max Greyserman (+7)

T43 - Michael Kim (+7)

T43 - Nick Dunlap (+7)

T43 - Min Woo Lee (+7)

T43 - Sam Stevens (+7)

T43 - Ludvig Aberg (+7)

T43 - Davis Thompson (+7)

T51 - Alex Noren (+8)

T51 - Harry Higgs (+8)

T51 - Denny McCarthy (+8)

T51 - Justin Rose (+8)

55 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+9)

56 - Wyndham Clark (+10)

57 - Austin Eckroat (+11)

