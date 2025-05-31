  • home icon
  Golf
  The Memorial Tournament
  • "Not fun" - Michael Kim describes his experience of playing at Muirfield Village after a disappointing Round 3

By Ira Deokule
Modified May 31, 2025 21:41 GMT
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Kim at the 2025 Memorial Tournament 2025 (Source: Getty)

Michael Kim shared his experience of playing in Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament on his social media page on Saturday, May 31. The Muirfield Village has been seeing poor weather conditions this week after experiencing torrential rains in the run-up to the tournament.

Kim recorded a disappointing performance in Round 3 on Saturday. He started his day with a bogey on par-4 1st hole, followed by a double bogey on the par-4 2nd hole.

After a bogey on the par-3 4th hole, the US golfer showed improvement with a birdie on the par-5 5th hole. However, he immediately carded a bogey on the par-4 6th hole.

But with the exception of one double bogey on the par-3 12th hole, Kim posted either birdies or even pars during the rest of his round. In total, he shot five birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys to score 2-over 74.

Michael Kim took to his X page after Round 3 to talk about the "not fun" day at Muirfield.

"This course today is… just not fun haha. Idk how else to describe it. Wasn’t sure if I was going to break 85 after the first 4 holes. Gotta hit the fairway or chop out rough, mud ball, changing winds and quick greens. Pretty proud of bringing it back to a 74."
Kim is currently placed in T44 with a total score of 7-over in the ongoing Round 3. Ben Griffin was leading the standings at the time of writing with a total score of 8-under.

There is a 15-stroke deficit between Kim and Griffin. The former will hope to improve in the final round on Sunday, June 1.

How did Michael Kim perform in the Memorial Tournament so far?

Michael Kim at the 2025 Memorial Tournament 2025 - Round Two (Source: Getty)
Michael Kim started his campaign at the Memorial Tournament this week on a dismal note. He shot three birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey to finish his opening round at 6-over 78 on Thursday.

The American golfer showed considerable improvement in Round 2 on Friday. He hit four birdies and three bogeys to score 1-under 71. With a total score of 5-over, he barely scratched past the 5-over cutline in the second round.

The cutline was expected to be 4-over initially, in which case Kim wouldn't have made the cut. It was only after Cameron Young carded a bogey on the par-4 18th hole that the cut was moved to 5-over. It gave Kim a chance to advance to the weekend rounds.

Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.

Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.

Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
