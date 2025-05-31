Justin Thomas is ‘proud’ of his gameplay despite getting an undesirable tee time for moving day at Memorial Tournament

With the third round of the Memorial Tournament just getting started, Justin Thomas is among the popular names who have made the cut. The PGA Tour professional shared his feelings regarding his performance on social media.
Hosted by golfing great Jack Nicklaus, the signature PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club is two rounds away from completion. Golfers are fighting for the $20 million prize purse of this event. Thomas has endured a difficult two days in Ohio.
For round three, he teed off at 10.25 am ET alongside Matt Fitzpatrick. After his second round, Thomas reflected on his performance so far at the Memorial Tournament with a post on Instagram, and shared that he was "proud" of the way he played.
"Might not be the tee time we wanted on a Saturday but it's a tee time! Proud of the way I played and finished out there today battling the rain. Looking forward to more birdies and less bogies this weekend @memorialgolf."
Justin Thomas finished his first 18 holes with an unusual 8-over par 80. Without a strong performance in the second round, he wouldn't have made the cut. During Round 2, the PGA Tour pro scored five birdies to reach a half-way score of 5-over.
Thomas finds himself at T47 as of this writing, with one bogey and one birdie to his name after five holes on moving day. He will hope to climb up the standings and generate some momentum ahead of the US Open.
Justin Thomas shared his take on the significance of Memorial Tournament
Before the tournament started, Justin Thomas faced the reporters where he talked about the Signature Event. This year marks the two-time PGA Championship winner's 11th start at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted contest.
During the pre-tournament conference, Thomas was asked about his feelings regarding this special event. He said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):
"Always know it's going to be a very difficult test and it always has an unbelievable field and, yeah, you get excited. I think it's kind of a good middle of the season, if you will. You know, I feel like our season comes and goes in waves."
While talking about the upcoming U.S. Open, Thomas said:
"And for me, it's also a great opportunity to, obviously, try to get in contention, try to win a golf tournament, but I think it's going to, in ways, play a little similar to Oakmont in a couple weeks, so I think it's good preparation for a U.S. Open as well."
Considering past record, Justin Thomas has had some remarkable moments at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He also holds the record for the most number of consecutive fours in a round (during the first round in 2020, from 16 to 7).