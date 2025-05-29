“He really could be a solid player” – Justin Thomas lauds Ohio State football coach during Memorial Tournament Pro-Am debut

Justin Thomas lauded Ohio State football coach Ryan Day at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am debut, which took place a day before the main signature event. Thomas shared his thoughts about Day after playing a round of golf with him.
Thomas joined the pre-tournament press conference at Muirfield Village and expressed his thoughts on how hyper-competitive Day was. The golfer said, via ASAP Sports:
“Yeah, he impressed me for what he said beforehand. He's like, 'I've never done one of these.' And he's like, 'I'm going to be nervous and everything.' And it's like, well, 'you know, this isn't what you do, so it's not something you should be really comfortable in.' But he hit a lot of really good shots.
“He definitely struck me as somebody if he gave it some time and some practice, that he really could be a solid player. But you know, he hit some bad ones, but he hit enough, like, solid ones and kind of hit the shots that were required that you don't just do by accident-type thing.”
Thomas will play the Memorial Tournament, which has a 72-player field, on Thursday.
Justin Thomas and others' tee times for the first round of the Memorial Tournament
Justin Thomas will play with Patrick Cantlay at 1:20 pm on the first hole. Next to them, Scottie Scheffler and Sepp Straka will tee off at 1:30 pm on the same hole. Joe Highsmith and Brandt Snedeker are the first group to start at 7:50 am. Nick Taylor and Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at 2 pm.
Here's a list of tee times for the first round of the Memorial Tournament (all times in ET):
Tee No. 1
7:50 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker
8:00 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Harris English
8:10 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun
8:20 a.m. – Justin Rose, Daniel Berger
8:30 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
8:40 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy
8:50 a.m. – Alex Noren, Eric Cole
9:00 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin
9:15 a.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young
9:25 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:35 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman
9:45 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry
9:55 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala
10:05 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
10:15 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg
10:30 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
10:40 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid
10:50 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs
11:00 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover
11:10 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy
11:20 a.m. – Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard
11:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
11:45 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im
11:55 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa
12:05 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners
12:15 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge
12:25 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
12:35 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood
12:45 p.m. – Brian Harman, Thomas Detry
1:00 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An
1:10 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
1:20 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
1:30 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
1:40 p.m. – Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
1:50 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
2:00 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman