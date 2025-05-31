How did Justin Thomas perform in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament 2025?

Following a forgettable start at the Memorial Tournament, Justin Thomas managed to pull through in the second round. The two-time major champion carded a 3-under 69 to aggregate at 5-over and just make the cut.

Ad

On Friday, May 30, Thomas entered Muirfield Village after shooting an 80 in the opening round. He needed a low round, as well as a miracle, to sail through to the weekend. He began well with two birdies in the first five holes, but they were nullified by two bogeys over the next four.

On the back nine, Justin Thomas played more steadily as he picked up three birdies in the final five holes. Following the 36-hole action, he aggregated at 5-over and tied for 50th to make the cut.

Ad

Trending

Justin Thomas, who ended his title drought with a win at the RBC Heritage earlier this year, was 12 strokes behind the leaders Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin. Akshay Bhatia and Scottie Scheffler are sitting at third and fourth, respectively.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Memorial Tournament 2025 after Round 2:

T1. Nick Taylor: -7

T1. Ben Griffin: -7

3. Akshay Bhatia: -5

4. Scottie Scheffler: -4

T5. Sam Burns: -3

T5. Shane Lowry: -3

T5. Jordan Spieth: -3

T8. Tom Hoge: -2

T8. Russell Henley: -2

T8. Xander Schauffele: -2

T8. Collin Morikawa: -2

T12. Ryan Fox: E

T12. Mackenzie Hughes: E

T12. Jacob Bridgeman: E

T12. Harris English: E

T12. Justin Rose: E

T12. Eric Cole: E

T18. Ryan Gerard: +1

T18. Sungjae Im: +1

T18. Taylor Pendrith: +1

T18. Robert MacIntyre: +1

T18. Patrick Cantlay: +1

T18. Keegan Bradley: +1

T18. Rickie Fowler: +1

T18. Tony Finau: +1

T18. Bud Cauley: +1

Ad

Justin Thomas' hole-by-hole performance at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Justin Thomas at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 2:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 3: 3 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 5: 4 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (-2)

Par 5, Hole 7: 6 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 9: 5 (E)

Out: 36 (E)

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 11: 5 (E)

Par 3, Hole 12: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (-2)

Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 18: 3 (-3)

In: 33 (-3)

Total: 69 (-3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More