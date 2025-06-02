2025 Memorial Tournament payouts: How much each player earned from the $20 million purse

Scottie Scheffler has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Having won the event two years in a row, a 10-under-par score for this week earned him a whopping $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points in Ohio.
Ben Griffin trailed Scheffler by four strokes. He claimed the solo second place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament and secured $2.2 million, while third-place finisher Sepp Straka earned $1.4 million.
Keegan Bradley tied for 7th place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with a 72-hole score of 1 under par. Having shared the position with four other golfers, including Jordan Spieth, they all earned $603,200 each.
Austin Eckroat claimed the last place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. A 57th-place finish earned the American golfer $45,000 at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event.
2025 Memorial Tournament Payouts
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Memorial Tournament's $20 million purse prize (via NBC Sports):
- WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10) - $4 million
- 2 - Ben Griffin (-6) - $2.2 million
- 3 - Sepp Straka (-5) - $1.4 million
- 4 - Nick Taylor (-4) - $1 million
- T5 - Russell Henley (-2) - $800,000
- T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2) - $800,000
- T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Tom Hoge (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1) - $603,200
- T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Harris English (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Sam Burns (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E) - $415,000
- T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Sungjae Im (+1) - $319,000
- T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2) - $250,666
- T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2) - $250,666
- T20 - Ryan Fox (+2) - $250,666
- T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3) - $208,000
- T23 - Shane Lowry (+3) - $208,000
- T25 - Max Greyserman (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Cameron Young (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Corey Conners (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $159,000
- T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Sam Stevens (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Tony Finau (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Adam Scott (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Justin Thomas (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5) - $114,857
- 38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - $94,000
- T39 - Alex Noren (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Thomas Detry (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Bud Cauley (+7) - $82,000
- T44 - Justin Rose (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Michael Kim (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Eric Cole (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8) - $62,400
- T49 - Davis Thompson (+10) - $53,000
- T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10) - $53,000
- T51 - Harry Higgs (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Max Homa (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Andrew Novak (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11) - $49,500
- 55 - Denny McCarthy (+12) - $47,000
- 56 - Wyndham Clark (+13) - $46,000
- 57 - Austin Eckroat (+17) - $45,000