Phil Mickelson makes a big claim about coffee after beating Scottie Scheffler in a major stat on the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson has several records associated with his name. He has won 45 PGA Tour events, 6 of which are Golf Majors. Mickelson has to win just the US Open to become the seventh golfer in history to complete a career grand slam. While on the edge of such a significant accomplishment, he recently defeated Scottie Scheffler in new statistics published by Golf analyst Justin Ray.

Ray posted data on his X (formerly Twitter) account for players who had an outright lead after 54 rounds on more than ten occasions. Only 16 golfers have achieved this feat, and the insider dropped four golfers’ names with the highest percentage win. Tiger Woods leads the list, followed by Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, and Scottie Scheffler.

Justin Ray's tweet read,

"Over the last 40 years, 16 players have held an outright 54-hole lead 10+ times on the PGA Tour. Best win percentages: Tiger Woods, 95.7%; Ernie Els, 78.6%; Phil Mickelson, 76.0%; Scottie Scheffler, 75.0%"

Interestingly, under the comments section of this post, Phil Mickelson talked about coffee. In his comment, the golfer asserted that coffee is beneficial to more than just physical well-being. In this way, the golfer advertised his company, ForWellness. The comment read:

"Coffee isn’t just ForWellness 😉"

ForWellness is a wellness company launched in 2020 by Phil Mickelson and performance coach Dave Phillips. The brand specializes in health supplements, producing powders containing a variety of helpful elements for the body. For example, one of their products, called The Good Stuff, consists of C8-MCT oil, collagen, L-theanine, and organic cinnamon.

Mickelson and the company wanted to expand this year, so they partnered with YouTuber Grant Hovart in April 2025 to reach a wider audience.

Phil Mickelson responds to a recent interview with a 24-year-old young golfer

PGA: PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson has previously shown his respect for young golfers, and he did it again lately. An X (previously Twitter) page ‘Flushing It Golf’ recently interviewed the amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht about what he keeps in his bag. The 24-year-old stunned everyone by revealing how he carries two drivers and five wedges in his backpack.

Even the page showcased surprise, as their caption read,

"Korn Ferry Tour player, Christo Lamprecht, carries 2 drivers and 5 wedges in his bag! This might be the best example yet of just how much professional golf has changed over the last 2 decades. Wow!"

Under the comments of this post, Mickelson shocked everyone by revealing that he does, somewhere, love this idea. He commented,

"I love this!👍👍"

Mickelson's response was shocking because he had a different perspective while discussing his bag. According to reports, he carries one driver and three wedges in his bag. You can learn more about his bag by clicking here.

