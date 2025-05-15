‘Fought the weight demons’: Phil Mickelson gets honest about his physical insecurity

Ahead of his return to the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson opened up about his long-time struggle with weight and body image. The 54-year-old golfer, who has a lifetime exemption at the tournament after winning in 2005 and 2021, got candid in a recent episode of Inside My Mind for 9 Holes on his YouTube channel, Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers.

Mickelson, dressed in a white floral polo t-shirt, spoke about his physical insecurities while commenting on his outfit (1:00 onwards).

"I've got a nice, colorful, flowery shirt on. I'm not really a flower guy because it accentuates my fatness. I've always fought the weight demons, although I've lost some weight. I don't need to accentuate any of those areas...I've lost a lot of weight. I feel like I'm pulling it off."

The LIV Golf star has focused on improving his health in recent years. In 2023, he revealed he lost 25 pounds ahead of the Masters by following intermittent fasting and strength training.

Phil Mickelson was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010. The condition is caused by inflammation. The illness threatened to cut his career short, which pushed him to make serious lifestyle changes.

“You cannot believe the excruciating pain. I’m laying on the ground. I can’t roll over. I can’t move. And I’m, like, having these thoughts of ‘how am I going to play golf again?’" Mickelson shared in 2023.

The veteran golfer adopted a low-carb, high-protein diet, cut out processed foods and refined sugars, and started fasting for up to 36 hours to reduce inflammation and improve recovery.

Phil Mickelson Turns Weight Struggles into Wellness Venture

Phil Mickelson’s fight with weight and health issues inspired him to start a wellness brand focused on nutrition and fitness. Mickelson co-founded the company. He co-founded For Wellness in 2020 with his longtime friend and business partner, Dave Phillips.

It was Phillips who introduced him to the benefits of coffee antioxidants, which could help Mickelson avoid further physical issues.

For Wellness offers products like nutritional supplements, protein powders, and coffee blends designed to support weight control, boost energy, and improve overall health.

Phillips explained the brand’s core idea:

“For Wellness is the name of the company, primarily because we want you to take accountability [for] your own health. We want everybody to do that."

Their main product is a coffee supplement called The Good Stuff, which contains recovery ingredients such as C8-MCT, a fat from coconut oil that provides energy, and organic cinnamon, known to reduce inflammation. The brand also sells recovery gummies and other coffee-related products aimed at lowering inflammation and aiding recovery.

In a recent move, Mickelson offered equity in For Wellness to golf influencer Grant Horvat, recognizing his role in promoting the brand during a surprise announcement captured on video.

