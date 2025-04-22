Phil Mickelson takes bromance to another level by making interesting offer to a golf creator with 852K IG followers

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson is one of the most popular names in the sport. A professional with six Major championships to his name, Mickelson has also been involved in ventures outside of golf. One such venture the 54-year-old is involved in is called For Wellness.

As the name suggests, For Wellness is a brand committed to providing functional nutrition that is tasty. This brand is co-created by Mickelson, and recently he used it to take his bromance to another level. The 3-time Masters champion gave golf influencer Grant Horvat equity in his company - For Wellness.

Grant Horvat shared a video of the same with his 852k followers on Instagram. In the mentioned video, Phil Mickelson said:

"You have been so kind in introducing me to YouTube space and all of your subscribers and teaching me kind of like what this is all about. You have been so kind to everybody at For Wellness about using our product and promoting it and so forth. We have been great partners on the course, and I want to be partners off the course. And everybody at For Wellness agrees. We are giving you equity in For Wellness, to be a partner in the company as a thank you for what you have meant to us."

You can check the video of Phil Mickelson offering Grant Horvat equity in his company below:

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat have shared a close bond with one another. While the duo featured on each others YouTube channels, they also partnered at LIV Golf's The Duels in Miami. Their chemistry on and off the camera has been cherished by golf fans.

How has Phil Mickelson performed in 2025?

Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the 18th tee at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National [Image via IMAGN]

Phil Mickelson has had a great start to the 2025 season. While Mickelson hasn't won a tournament yet, he came close on many occasions during his outings in LIV Golf. However, the American's first Major of the season, The Masters, ended in disappointment as he missed the cut.

Here is a detailed look at his performances in 2025 so far:

Date: 14/2 - 16/2

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide

Course: The Grange Golf Club

Finish: T23

Overall Score: 72-74-68 214 (-2)

Date: 7/3 - 9/3

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong

Course: Hong Kong Golf Club

Finish: 3

Overall Score: 67-65-64 196 (-14)

Date: 14/3 - 16/3

Event: LIV Golf Singapore

Course: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

Finish: T19

Overall Score: 69-68-72 209 (-4)

Date: 4/4 - 6/4

Event: LIV Golf Miami

Course: Trump National Doral Golf Course

Finish: 6

Overall Score: 69-73-73 215 (-1)

Major Championship:

Date: 10/4 - 13/4

Event: Masters Tournament

Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Finish: Missed Cut

Overall Score: 75-74

