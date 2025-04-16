LIV Golf Influencer gets invited to a PGA Tour event amid the merger rift

YouTube golf star Grant Horvat has found himself in the middle of the LIV Golf-PGA Tour rift. The content creator has done a lot of influencing for LIV, including broadcasting their version of the Creator Classic. He was the most recent winner of the PGA Tour's creator event from March.

Now, he's been invited to play in a legitimate PGA tournament. Horvat isn't sure if he wants to play since he finds himself in the middle of this rift, but the invite was sent to him.

If he wants to, he can be part of the official field at the Barracuda Championship this year alongside several of the world's best golfers. This does, however, come after a bit of controversy.

The Tour allegedly warned LIV creators that they'd be penalized for playing in the LIV Golf event, The Duels: Miami, earlier this year. They essentially, according to the report, were planning to treat them like LIV defectors.

That all fell by the wayside, but it does represent the strained relationship, even still, between the two sides of golf. This is also after the PGA Tour turned down a $1.5 billion investment from PIF on the grounds that LIV Golf would continue as is in the future.

Horvat has done content and played events for both sides, but playing in a legitimate Tour tournament would be a big step up, and it would be very interesting given his previous LIV activity.

Grant Horvat once discussed playing a PGA Tour event

Grant Horvat now has an invite to a PGA Tour event, something he once was totally unsure how to feel about. A month ago, he discussed the very possibility that has now become a reality.

Grant Horvat is unsure about playing a PGA Tour event (Image via Getty)

Via Golf Monthly, he said:

"I don't know right now. I'd have to look within myself and I have to really see if I want to put myself back in one of those situations. But, yeah, I don't know. I think that's the answer I have. I truly don't know what I would do. I think, right now, I just love doing YouTube videos."

He admitted that playing in and winning the Creator Classic did make him feel great:

"I never expected to win it. But it definitely showed me a little something, I will say, it kinda fired me up a little bit after I made that putt to win it. That felt really good versus kinda lagging that putt up there and tapping it in for par and [hoping] Soly misses. I made that putt and it fired me up a little bit, but I don't know."

But ultimately, Horvat was unsure of what to do. Now, he says he's genuinely on the fence about it and has to decide if he wants to play the Barracuda Championship or not.

