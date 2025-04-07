How did Phil Mickelson perform at LIV Golf's The Duels?

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat showcased an impressive performance at The Duels: Miami. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the event, and it arguably delivered. In just one day, the event's livestream received over one million views. The competition was close and engaging, with each pair finishing the game below par.

Mickelson was the center of attention during this nine-hole scramble format event. The reason is that Mickelson's form is very important right now, with the Masters just around the corner. Fans had high expectations from him, and the 54-year-old golfer certainly did not disappoint the crowd with his performance.

Horvat and Mickeslon, as expected, complemented each other's games but were unable to win the event. This pair finished third with four shots under par. Here are the event's final results:

Sergio Garcia & George Bryan: -5 (Won in a playoff) Bubba Watson & Luke Kwon: -5 Phil Mickelson & Grant Horvat: -4 Joaquin Niemann & Rick Shiels: -4 Dustin Johnson & Wesley Bryan: -3 Cameron Smith & Fat Perez: -1

Mickelson went into this tournament after a strong performance at the LIV Golf Miami. The 54-year-old showed excellent form there too, finishing with one shot under par and securing sixth place. One of his most significant setbacks during the tournament occurred when he was standing on the par-4 sixth hole.

At this hole, Mickelson's shot hit the flagstick and rolled forward into a body of water. This eventually led to him finishing the hole with two bogeys. Despite this incident, Mickelson made a strong comeback and finished the event in the top ten. Marc Leishman of Australia, on the other hand, won the event, marking his first victory on the LIV Golf Circuit.

Phil Mickelson has a secret to playing well at Augusta National

Phil Mickelson's name always comes up when the talk is about the Masters. He has won the event thrice in his career (2004, 2006, and 2010). Apart from that, he has been pretty consistent on the Augusta course. While discussing his impressive statistics with Golf.com, the 54-year-old revealed that there is a reason for his success.

Golf.com uploaded an interview video titled Warming Up with Phil Mickelson in January 2024. There, the 3X Masters winner mentioned:

"At Augusta, I’ll putt from off the green on the range because there are a lot of shots that I’ll hit from off the green with a putter because it’s into the green and it’s hard to stop when it’s dry."

He continued to explain:

"When it’s wet, the ball will skip through the rye grass. So if we play Augusta in the morning, and it’s wet, I’ll go hit some chips because the ball will skid through the wet rye. But when it’s dry and sticky, you can’t chip because it will just grab it. So I’ll hit some putts."

This year, Mickelson will make his 32nd appearance at the Masters. Once again, fans have high expectations from the legendary golfer. Mickelson is certainly someone Scottie Scheffler should be wary of if he wants to keep his title.

