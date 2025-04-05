Grant Horvat's new video announcement along with Phil Mickelson and co. leaves the entire creator community in a frenzy

Grant Horvat is gearing up for the upcoming The Duels: Miami event. The Saudi league has paired up iconic players with golf content creators for a $250,000 prize pool, per SportsCasting. The event is set to begin on April 5 and will be live-streamed on Horvat's YouTube channel. But, just before that, the YouTuber teased this live stream on his Instagram handle.
Grant Horvat shared an Instagram post with several other well-known golfers like Luke Kwon, Rick Shiels, Mason Nutt, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Andrew Santino, Nick Stubbe, Phil Mickelson, and many more. The caption to Horvat's Instagram post reads:
"Tomorrow. 8 PM EST. The greatest video we’ve ever dropped."
Interestingly, Horvat is set to compete alongside Phil Mickelson in this event. The two of them have even played several friendly but competitive matches against each other. These matches happened in July 2024 and on November 26, 2024.
Coming back to Horvat's post, several creators featured in his video took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the event. Fellow golf YouTuber Luke Kwon dropped a laughing emoji in the comments section, summarising the fun time he had on the greens with Grant Horvat and company.
"😆," he commented.
Nick Stubbe, another YouTube golf sensation known better as 'Fat Perez', continued to have some fun in the comments as he made a Waldo joke about his pose in the second picture. He wrote:
"Doing my best 'Where’s Waldo' in pic 2 🤦🏻♂️"
Rick Shiels, whose channel became the largest golf channel on YouTube after surpassing 561,500 subscribers in 2019, also chipped in and mentioned that Grant Horvat's new video is going to be "huge". His comment read:
"This is going to be huge!"
The event also features 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong winner Sergio Garcia as well as 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide and LIV Golf Singapore winner Joaquin Niemann.
Exploring the other pairs in Liv Golf's The Duels: Miami ft. Grant Horvat & Phil Mickelson
The Duels: Miami is generating a crazy amount of hype among fans especially due to the unconventional yet promising nature of the duos. This event, scheduled to begin on April 5 at Trump National Doral's Blue Monster course, will feature six pairs competing for the top prize. The pairs are:
- Phil Mickelson with Grant Horvat
- Dustin Johnson with Wesley Bryan
- Cameron Smith with Fat Perez
- Sergio Garcia with George Bryan
- Joaquin Niemann with Rick Shiels
- Bubba Watson with Luke Kwon
The event will be played in a nine-hole scramble format. LIV Golf has also claimed that by bringing in popular creators, the tour hopes to gain a large number of new fans. The tour's goal is to engage a larger, more tech-savvy audience while also pushing the boundaries of traditional golf presentations.