Grant Horvat's new video announcement along with Phil Mickelson and co. leaves the entire creator community in a frenzy

Grant Horvat is gearing up for the upcoming The Duels: Miami event. The Saudi league has paired up iconic players with golf content creators for a $250,000 prize pool, per SportsCasting. The event is set to begin on April 5 and will be live-streamed on Horvat's YouTube channel. But, just before that, the YouTuber teased this live stream on his Instagram handle.

Ad

Grant Horvat shared an Instagram post with several other well-known golfers like Luke Kwon, Rick Shiels, Mason Nutt, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Andrew Santino, Nick Stubbe, Phil Mickelson, and many more. The caption to Horvat's Instagram post reads:

"Tomorrow. 8 PM EST. The greatest video we’ve ever dropped."

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Horvat is set to compete alongside Phil Mickelson in this event. The two of them have even played several friendly but competitive matches against each other. These matches happened in July 2024 and on November 26, 2024.

Coming back to Horvat's post, several creators featured in his video took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the event. Fellow golf YouTuber Luke Kwon dropped a laughing emoji in the comments section, summarising the fun time he had on the greens with Grant Horvat and company.

Ad

"😆," he commented.

Nick Stubbe, another YouTube golf sensation known better as 'Fat Perez', continued to have some fun in the comments as he made a Waldo joke about his pose in the second picture. He wrote:

"Doing my best 'Where’s Waldo' in pic 2 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Luke Kwon, Nick Stubbe, and Rick Shiels' comments on Grant Horvat's post - Source: via @granthorvat on Instagram

Rick Shiels, whose channel became the largest golf channel on YouTube after surpassing 561,500 subscribers in 2019, also chipped in and mentioned that Grant Horvat's new video is going to be "huge". His comment read:

Ad

"This is going to be huge!"

The event also features 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong winner Sergio Garcia as well as 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide and LIV Golf Singapore winner Joaquin Niemann.

Exploring the other pairs in Liv Golf's The Duels: Miami ft. Grant Horvat & Phil Mickelson

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The Duels: Miami is generating a crazy amount of hype among fans especially due to the unconventional yet promising nature of the duos. This event, scheduled to begin on April 5 at Trump National Doral's Blue Monster course, will feature six pairs competing for the top prize. The pairs are:

Ad

Phil Mickelson with Grant Horvat

Dustin Johnson with Wesley Bryan

Cameron Smith with Fat Perez

Sergio Garcia with George Bryan

Joaquin Niemann with Rick Shiels

Bubba Watson with Luke Kwon

The event will be played in a nine-hole scramble format. LIV Golf has also claimed that by bringing in popular creators, the tour hopes to gain a large number of new fans. The tour's goal is to engage a larger, more tech-savvy audience while also pushing the boundaries of traditional golf presentations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More