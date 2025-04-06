When 3X Masters champ Phil Mickelson shared the secret behind his success at Augusta National

Phil Mickelson has grabbed six Major wins in his professional golfing career so far. Out of this, he has had quite an illustrious experience of clinching the green jacket, having won The Masters three times heading into the 2025 edition.

He won in 2004, 2006, and 2010, and a win this year would see him go level with the legendary Arnold Palmer. With so many years of experience, he recently shared his trick to the eye for the Masters win.

Golf.com shared a video titled Warming Up with Phil Mickelson in January 2024, in which the California native shared the secrets to his success at Augusta.

“At Augusta, I’ll putt from off the green on the range because there’s a lot of shots that I’ll hit from off the green with a putter because it’s into the green and it’s hard to stop when it’s dry,” he said during the interview.

However, as in the past, there have been instances when the Augusta National is left all wet, and well, Lefty has a different approach to that.

“When it’s wet, the ball will skip through the rye grass. So if we play Augusta in the morning, and it’s wet I’ll go hit some chips because the ball will skid through the wet rye. But when it’s dry and sticky, you can’t chip because it will just grab it. So I’ll hit some putts,” he added.

In a wide-ranging video, Mickelson also shared how he goes about putting from off the green at The Masters.

Phil Mickelson on his putting style at Augusta from off the green

Phil Mickelson further went on to point out a very common mistake that he used to make while playing at the Augusta National. While he has rendered himself off the mistake and learned from it, he believes a lot of other golfers still continue to do that.

Golf: LIV Golf Miami - First Round - Source: Imagn

Well, according to Mickelson, when the golfers are putting from off the green, they usually try to look at the green. This helps them get a sense of the speed of the putting green, however, the sense of fringe remains untouched. But how does he avoid that?

“When I’m putting from off the green, I don’t look at the green. I only look at the fringe and try to get a touch for off the green as well as on,” suggested Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson will begin his 2025 Masters campaign on April 10 and will have his sights set on winning his fourth green jacket next weekend.

